* Russia claims victory in deal on Syria U.N. resolution
* Obama calls resolution "potentially huge victory"
* Ban says vote not license to kill with conventional arms
By John Irish and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 The U.N. Security
Council adopted a resolution on Friday that demands the
eradication of Syria's chemical weapons but does not threaten
automatic punitive action against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's government if it does not comply.
The unanimous vote by the 15-member Security Council capped
weeks of intense diplomacy between Russia and the United States.
It was based on a deal between the two countries reached in
Geneva earlier this month following an Aug. 21 sarin nerve gas
attack on a Damascus suburb that killed hundreds.
The U.S.-Russia deal averted punitive U.S. military action
against Assad's government, which Washington blamed for the
August attack. The Syrian government and its ally, Russia,
blamed anti-government rebels for the attack.
One provision of the resolution, described by council
diplomats as significant, formally endorses a plan for a
political transition in Syria agreed on at an international
conference in Geneva in June 2012.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said after the vote that
the big powers hoped to hold a peace conference on Syria in
mid-November in Geneva.
He told the council the plan to eradicate Syria's chemical
weapons was "not a license to kill with conventional weapons."
"As we mark this important step, we must never forget that
the catalog of horrors in Syria continues with bombs and tanks,
grenades and guns," he said. "A red light for one form of
weapons does not mean a green light for others."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the vote showed that
"actions have consequences."
"Our original objective was to degrade and deter Syria's
chemical weapons capability. And the option of military force
that President Obama has kept on the table could have achieved
that. But tonight's resolution accomplishes even more - through
peaceful means, it will for the first time seek to eliminate
entirely a nation's chemical weapons capability," he said.
The resolution does not allow for automatic punitive action
in the form of military strikes or sanctions if Syria does not
comply. At Russia's insistence, Friday's resolution makes clear
a second council decision would be needed for that.
But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the
Security Council would be prepared to take punitive steps in the
event of confirmed violations of the resolution by either side
in the conflict.
"The United Nations Security Council ... will stand ready to
take action under Chapter 7 of the (U.N.) charter, quite
clearly," he said.
A major sticking point to the resolution had been Russia's
opposition to writing it under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter,
which covers the council's authority to enforce its decisions
with measures such as sanctions or military force.
Russia has made clear, however, it would not support the use
of force against Assad's government, a major importer of Russian
weapons.
Syria's ambassador to the United Nations, Bashar Ja'afari,
said Turkey, Saudi Arabia, France, Qatar and the United States
must abide by the resolution and be held accountable if they
continued assisting the rebels, who Assad's government has
accused of using poison gas against the government army.
"You can't bring terrorists from all over the world and send
them into Syria in the name of jihad and then pretend that you
are working for peace," he said.
Ja'afari said the government was "fully committed to going
to Geneva" for the planned peace talks, which the rebels have
also suggested they would attend.
U.S. President Barack Obama earlier called the draft U.N.
resolution a "potentially huge victory for the international
community" and described it as legally binding, verifiable and
enforceable.
INSPECTORS HEAD TO SYRIA TUESDAY
A Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
the resolution deflected attention from Obama's wavering on the
Syrian conflict. "For the U.S., this resolution turns the
attention away from its powerlessness," he said.
Assad agreed to destroy Syria's chemical weapons following
global outrage over a sarin gas attack in the Damascus suburbs
last month - the world's deadliest chemical attack in 25 years -
and the U.S. military threat.
Lavrov said earlier Russia was working "energetically" to
help convene Syria peace talks.
"People continue to die and peaceful civilians suffer every
day in Syria," he told the U.N. General Assembly. "Virtually the
only possibility today to put an end to this turmoil is to move
from a deadlock to the process of political settlement of the
Syrian crisis."
As a precursor to the U.N. vote, the 41-member Organization
for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons approved a decision in
The Hague on Friday laying out procedures to rapidly verify and
destroy Syria's chemical weapons stockpile. The decision will
see inspectors sent to Syria starting on Tuesday.
Until recently, the council had been paralyzed on how to
deal with the Syrian civil war. Russia, backed by China, had
vetoed three resolutions since October 2011 that would have
condemned Assad's government and threatened it with sanctions.
Western powers on the Security Council conceded they had
backed away from many of their initial demands during
negotiations. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov
claimed a victory, saying Moscow had stood its ground on
opposing any threats of military force against Syria.
"No concessions have been made," Ryabkov told Voice of
Russia radio. "The main thing is that the automatic use of
Chapter 7 has been ruled out."
The United States, Britain and France originally wanted
provisions for automatic enforcement if Syria fails to comply.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told the council that
"one resolution alone will not save Syria."
"This resolution must not only be voted and passed, it must
also be implemented, and France will see to it," he said.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power
described the draft resolution as "very significant" because,
when adopted, it would be the first time during the conflict
that the council had imposed binding obligations on Assad.
"Taking chemical weapons away from a regime that just used
chemical weapons ... is a very intense form of accountability,"
Power said on Thursday. "I don't think anybody can discount the
role that the threat of limited military action played in
expediting and catalyzing this conversation."
British Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant said he was pleased the
draft resolution called for "accountability" for those
responsible for the chemical attacks. He added that he would
have liked a reference to the International Criminal Court in
The Hague - something diplomats said Russia opposed.
The United Nations says more than 100,000 people have been
killed in the civil war, after the government tried to crush
pro-democracy protests, and more than half of Syria's 20 million
people need help.