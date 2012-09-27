* Anti-Assad Western, Arab, Turkish coalition meets Friday
* Arab League Secretary General expects "no concrete plans"
* Meeting to discuss Syria opposition, aid
* Hopes pinned on rebel fighters gaining ground
By John Irish and Amena Bakr
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 Western and Arab states
demanding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's exit are under
pressure to produce a plan to make that happen, but their
unwillingness to act outside a deadlocked U.N. Security Council
leaves them looking fractured and powerless.
Foreign ministers and senior diplomats from the "Friends of
Syria" - a group that includes the United States, France, Saudi
Arabia and Turkey - are due to meet in New York on the sidelines
of the U.N. General Assembly on Friday.
"I just expect ideas to be presented. There will be no
concrete plans," Arab League Secretary General Nabil El-Erabi
told Reuters. "Governments are not ready to put plans into
action and the Security Council is not agreeing on anything."
The 18-month uprising against Assad's rule has killed around
30,000 people, according to activists. The protests have further
escalated into an armed insurgency fighting with sectarian
overtones that could drag in regional powers.
The General Assembly this week highlighted the global
stalemate, with most of the 193-states condemning events in
Syria but showing no substance behind their rhetoric.
Russia, which has three times vetoed a Security Council
resolution on Syria, stuck to its position: Assad's departure
should not be a precondition for a political transition and
under no circumstances will it support a U.N. resolution that
could lead to military intervention.
Painting a bleak picture of mediation efforts, U.N.-Arab
League representative Lakhdar Brahimi told the Security Council
that the situation in Syria is worsening and Assad's government
is clinging to the hope of returning to the past. Five weeks
into the job, he admitted he had no plan but "a few ideas."
Opponents of the Syrian president look less united in their
approach. Qatar, one of Assad's strongest critics, called for an
alternative plan and once again urged Arab states to create a
regional force to stop the bloodshed.
But Saudi Arabian and Egyptian diplomats, representing the
two countries most likely to compose such a force, told Reuters
Qatar's plans are unrealistic.
Egypt, under new Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, tried to
bring together Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran - Assad's main ally
in the region - for talks on finding a solution, but failed to
get them around the table for the second time.
President Barack Obama, preoccupied with his re-election bid
on Nov. 6, barely mentioned Syria in his address to delegates.
Former colonial power France urged the U.N. to protect areas
"liberated" in Syria, but officials acknowledged behind the
scenes the calls were essentially symbolic.
FAILED MEDIATION
Most nations, including Russia and China, agree on the
principles of a previously proposed six-point peace plan and
framework of an accord struck in Geneva between the permanent
members of the Security Council.
Both those plans are stillborn unless an agreement with
Russia can be struck on how to ensure they are implemented.
"Unfortunately, all these mediations have failed," Turkish
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told Reuters. "We all support
Lakhdar Brahimi, but we have learned that there must be a
stronger mandate given to the special representative."
He said the Friends of Syria was created to defend the
rights of the Syrian people and not to undermine the United
Nations. The group now seems as hamstrung as the Security
Council.
Western and Arab diplomats describe Friday's meeting as an
opportunity to "exchange ideas." The session will assess efforts
to create an all-inclusive transitional government and increase
humanitarian and non-lethal aid to the opposition.
France and Turkey have also called for no-fly zones
patrolled by foreign aircraft to protect rebel-held areas. With
the United States lukewarm, the proposal remains just an idea.
"We have obviously never at any point taken anything off the
table," a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said ahead of Friday's meeting. "We believe that there is still
room for a negotiated transition that leads to an interim
government and ultimately to a new Syria. This is not about
drawing red lines."
'LEGITIMATE CHANNELS'
One senior Gulf Arab diplomat echoed the U.S. position,
warning against any direct military intervention. He said Arab
states see the United States as key to breaking the deadlock.
"Going through legitimate channels to resolve the issue is
the best path to take; any action taken by individual countries
will only lead to more violence," he said.
"The U.S. is the only country that could force Russia to
change its position," the diplomat said, adding that he sees no
real move on the crisis until after the U.S. election.
With the main political opposition bodies fragmented, the
Friends of Syria's main push could center on developing contacts
with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), particularly as its fighters
oust Assad's forces from significant portions of the country.
Western European powers have ruled out supplying weapons to
lightly armed Syrian rebels, but France is increasing its links
with insurgents. "The more the opposition advances the easier it
will become," the Arab League's El-Arabi said.
Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been overseeing
cross-border movements from a secret liaison center in Turkey.
Turkey denies any direct involvement in sending arms across the
frontier. U.N. diplomats say Saudi Arabia and Qatar have
transferred weapons to rebels.
"The Friends of Syria can't do much," said a Paris-based
Arab diplomat. "It's sit, wait and hope the rebels gain ground."