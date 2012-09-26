UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Egypt opposes foreign
military intervention to stop the civil war in Syria and prefers
an inclusive, negotiated settlement, Egypt's new Islamist
president, Mohamed Mursi, said on Wednesday.
"Egypt is committed to pursue the sincere efforts it has
been exerting to put an end to the catastrophe in Syria, within
an Arab, regional and international framework," Mursi said in
his first speech at the U.N. General Assembly.
"One that preserves the unity of this brotherly state,
involves all factions of the Syrian people without racial,
religious or sectarian discrimination and spares Syria the
dangers of foreign military intervention that we oppose."