By Amena Bakr
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Egypt opposes foreign
military intervention to stop the civil war in Syria and prefers
an inclusive, negotiated settlement, Egypt's new Islamist
president, Mohamed Mursi, said on Wednesday.
"Egypt is committed to pursue the sincere efforts it has
been exerting to put an end to the catastrophe in Syria within
an Arab, regional and international framework," Mursi said in
his first speech to the U.N. General Assembly.
Such a solution should be "one that preserves the unity of
this brotherly state, involves all factions of the Syrian people
without racial, religious or sectarian discrimination and spares
Syria the dangers of foreign military intervention that we
oppose," he said.
Mursi's comments contrasted with those of Qatari leader
Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, who called on Arab
countries on Tuesday to bypass the U.N. Security Council and
intervene directly to stop the bloodshed in Syria.
Mursi has been outspoken about Syria since he took office on
June 30. He has described Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
government as "oppressive" and said it is necessary to support
the Syrian people.
"We will continue to work to put an end to the suffering of
the Syrian people and provide them an opportunity to choose
freely that regime that best represents them," Mursi said.
However, the Islamist president canceled a meeting of four
regional powers on the Syria crisis - Egypt, Iran, Turkey and
Saudi Arabia - planned for this week due to the absence of
Turkey's prime minister from the U.N. General Assembly.
In the wake of anti-U.S. protests in Egypt and other Muslim
countries sparked by a video made in California insulting to the
Prophet Mohammad, Mursi called for increased understanding and
"respect" of cultural and religious beliefs.
"What Muslims and migrants are going through in a number of
regions worldwide, in terms of discrimination and violation of
their human rights ... is unacceptable," he said.
"These practices have become pervasive enough that they now
carry a name: 'Islamophobia,'" he added.
"Egypt respects freedom of expression, one that is not used
to incite hatred against anyone," said Mursi, echoing comments
to the assembly by several other leaders of Muslim countries.
On Tuesday, U.S. President Barack Obama condemned the
violence sparked by the video, which depicts the Prophet
Mohammad as a womanizer, fool and child abuser. But he stressed
that the U.S. government had nothing to do with its production
and staunchly defended free speech.