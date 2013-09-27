WASHINGTON, Sept 27 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday any United Nations deal on Syria's chemical weapons would be legally binding and enforceable.

The president said an agreement at the United Nations on controlling Syria's chemical weapons could be a victory for the international community. He added that there are concerns about whether the Syrian government would follow through on its chemical weapons commitments.

The president made his comments after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the White House.