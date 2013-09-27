BRIEF-Apple loses battle to avoid UK import taxes on watch straps - The Telegraph
* Apple loses battle to avoid UK import taxes on watch straps - The Telegraph Source : http://bit.ly/2mf1ZTB Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday any United Nations deal on Syria's chemical weapons would be legally binding and enforceable.
The president said an agreement at the United Nations on controlling Syria's chemical weapons could be a victory for the international community. He added that there are concerns about whether the Syrian government would follow through on its chemical weapons commitments.
The president made his comments after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the White House.
* Apple loses battle to avoid UK import taxes on watch straps - The Telegraph Source : http://bit.ly/2mf1ZTB Further company coverage:
March 6 Credit asset management firm Churchill Asset Management LLC, a unit of TIAA Global Asset Management LLC, named Kevin Burke senior adviser.
SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazilian ride-hailing app 99 said on Monday it was introducing its discount 99POP service in Rio de Janeiro, expanding direct competition with rival Uber Technologies Inc in Latin America's largest economy.