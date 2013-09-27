UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Executive Council on Friday adopted a decision on a plan to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons arsenal, enabling the U.N. Security Council to vote shortly on a draft resolution.

"White smoke in the Hague," British U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant announced on his Twitter feed. "OPCW decision adopted by consensus. UNSC (Security Council) can vote at 2000 (EDT)."

The OPCW, the international chemical weapons watchdog based in The Hague, confirmed the decision.