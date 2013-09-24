UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov worked in a "constructive spirit" on Tuesday on a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would demand the destruction of Syria's chemical arsenal, a U.S. official said.

Kerry and Lavrov met on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. The U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, and Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin would now need to do more work on the draft text to reach agreement.