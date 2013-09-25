BRIEF-IBM and Salesforce announce global strategic partnership
* IBM - partnership will bring new insights from Watson directly into the Salesforce intelligent customer success platform
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 The United States, Russia, France, China and Britain have agreed on the core of a U.N Security Council resolution to rid Syria of its chemical weapons, two diplomats said on Wednesday.
The agreement came after the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the council met U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon earlier in the day, the diplomats said on condition of anonymity.
They said a draft resolution could be presented to the full 15-nation council soon and the five permanent members would also meet on Friday to discuss a proposed Syria peace conference in Geneva.
* Hugh Jones to step down as president of Sabre Airline Solutions
* Board approved cash dividend policy on February 28, 2017, which provides for annual cash dividend of up to 30 pct of net income in previous fiscal year