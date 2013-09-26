UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 After weeks of
diplomatic wrangling, the United States and Russia said on
Thursday that they had reached an agreement on a U.N. Security
Council resolution aimed at ridding Syria of its chemical
weapons.
Samantha Power, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said
on Twitter that a deal was reached with Russia "legally
obligating" Syria to give up its chemical stockpile and the
measure would go to the full Security Council on Thursday night.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow had
reached an understanding with Washington on a chemical weapons
resolution.