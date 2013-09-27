BRIEF-hhgregg files for Chapter 11 in Southern District of Indiana
* Files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Indiana– court filing
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc said on Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a term sheet with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
