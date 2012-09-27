* Yemen's president: aid pledge will help avert civil war
* International donors promised $6.4 billion in September
By Amena Bakr
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 International donors
pledged another $1.46 billion in aid to Yemen on Thursday to
help the poorest Arab country overcome financial challenges as
it struggles to become a democracy against the backdrop of
humanitarian and security crises.
Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said the pledge will
help Yemen avoid a civil war. Yemen was driven to the brink of
bankruptcy by a year-long uprising that in February pushed
long-time president Ali Abdullah Saleh from power and allowed al
Qaeda to build its presence in lawless tribal regions.
The financial pledge was made during a Friends of Yemen
meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New
York. In September, international donors had promised $6.4
billion in aid to Yemen during a meeting in Saudi Arabia.
The Friends of Yemen is a group of countries including the
five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - China,
France, Russia, Britain and the United States - and Gulf states.
No details were give on which countries were giving the $1.46
billion.
"Seventy percent of Yemen's problem is economic. The new
pledge will help Yemen avoid a civil war which would be a local,
regional and a global threat," Hadi told reporters after the
meeting.
Restoring stability to Yemen has become an international
priority given fears that al Qaeda linked militants could
entrench themselves in the country, threaten world No. 1 oil
exporter Saudi Arabia next door and important world shipping
lanes.
The total pledge to date should be sufficient to meet budget
shortfalls in the interim government's plan for economic
reconstruction over the next 18 months, the World Bank said in a
statement. "It will also be enough to support the new government
in the immediate post-election period," it added.
Yemen and donor countries have set up a mutual
accountability framework to ensure that aid is properly spent,
and that countries deliver on their pledges.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is al
Qaeda's affiliate in Yemen, and other Sunni Muslim militant
groups including Ansar al-Sharia gained ground last year during
a popular uprising that forced out Saleh. The veteran autocratic
president had been seen by the United States as reliable ally in
containing militants.
Since replacing Saleh in February, Hadi has waged an army
offensive to oust such groups from areas of Abyan province in
south Yemen while the United States has stepped up a campaign of
missile strikes on them.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague, who chaired the
meeting with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister
Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah, said Yemen had laid the
foundations for a successful transition, but warned that more
needed to be done.
"I welcome the steps taken so far to restructure the
military and security, the successes in tackling AQAP in the
south, and the creation of a preparatory committee for National
Dialogue which is due to start in November," he said.
"It is vital that the pace of reform does not slip. Yemen
remains in the grip of a serious humanitarian crisis, the
economy needs to be rebuilt and the security threat is a cause
of deep concern to all in the region."