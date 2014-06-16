(Corrects paragraph 9 which wrongly said CDM credits could be
By Ben Garside
BONN, Germany, June 15 The use of carbon markets
to curb rising greenhouse gas emissions was dealt a blow on
Sunday after two weeks of United Nations talks on designing and
reforming the mechanisms ended in deadlock.
The negotiations, held as part of U.N. climate negotiations
in Bonn, Germany, made scant progress as envoys representing
almost 200 nations tied reforms to progress under the wider
discussions and remained entrenched in diverse positions.
The stalemate gives investors little sign that there will be
a pickup in demand under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM),
the U.N.'s current main carbon market which has seen activity
dry up after funnelling over $400 billion into emission-cutting
projects in developing countries over the past decade.
It also offers no guidance on how the growing patchwork of
national and regional carbon markets worldwide will fit into a
future international framework to tackle climate change.
"It is disappointing we didn't move forward," said Elina
Bardram, an official at the European Commission representing the
28 EU nations at the talks.
"We believe there is a future for markets ... (but) to agree
on something that wouldn't be robust enough for us to engage on
later on would just not make any sense," she told journalists at
a briefing after the talks ended on Sunday.
DIVISIVE MEASURES
Big-emitting businesses and rich nations including the
United States, Japan, and members of the European Union, favour
designing new market-based mechanisms to reduce global
greenhouse gas emissions as cheaply as possible.
Poorer nations have been more wary, particularly as most CDM
investment went to wealthier emerging economies such as Brazil
and China and to industrial gas destruction projects, which
generated healthy profits for companies but led to little
sustainable development and had their environmental integrity
questioned.
Negotiations over a raft of CDM reform proposals broke down
over whether to study how to convert the CDM to generate net
emission reductions, rather than merely to generate carbon
credits that can be used by developed countries to offset their
emissions.
Efforts to include the option were led by a group of over 40
low-lying island developing nations most at risk of being
submerged by rising sea levels due to global warming.
It was also backed by the EU, which has used the lion's
share of CDM credits to date but wants to scale up global
emission reduction efforts and encourage richer developing
countries to pay for their own emission cuts.
Some other developing nations blocked the move, reflecting a
wider 20-year distinction in U.N. climate negotiations that has
put the onus on industrialised nations to curb global greenhouse
gas output because of their historical responsibility for
emissions and capacity to pay.
The deadlock dismayed other poorer nations keen to tap CDM
investment.
"We are disappointed by the lack of progress; the CDM has
not yet seen its way to Africa," said a spokesman for Sudan on
behalf of a bloc of 54 African nations.
FRAMEWORK FALLS
In a separate strand of the talks, governments failed to
make much progress on efforts to launch a platform to help set
common standards and accounting rules for reducing emissions and
tie together national and regional emissions trading schemes.
Separate text listing elements of such a platform, referred
to as a "Framework for Various Approaches", was promoted by a
group of richer nations including United States and Japan, which
are both designing their own programmes to use foreign carbon
credits.
But this was removed after meeting resistance from
developing nations, which first want rich governments to take on
deeper emission reduction targets at home.
Small island states and the EU are also concerned about
advancing work on the framework without safeguards to assess the
environmental integrity of new schemes, according to negotiators
and observers to the mostly closed-door talks.
The EU, whose preparations towards a new global climate deal
have not included additional demand for foreign carbon credits
to 2030, has been criticised by investor groups for undermining
its leadership role in new carbon market development.
But the EU's Bardram defended the approach. She said the
bloc was committed to developing market-based measures in the
long term if other nations made comparable commitments.
"We do need to allow for a situation to develop whereby
other partners have sufficient ambition for a truly global
market to develop," she said.
The U.N. talks are scheduled to resume at the next
negotiating round in December in Lima, Peru.
