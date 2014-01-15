NEW YORK Jan 15 Institutional investors
managing trillions of dollars should shift their portfolios away
from fossil fuel investments toward cleaner energy sources to
put a stop to the dangerous rise in global temperatures causing
climate change, the United Nations' climate chief said on
Wednesday.
Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change, told an investors conference at
the United Nations that their investment decisions should
reflect the latest scientific evidence of dangerous climate
change to protect the health and financial savings of ordinary
citizens well into the future.
"The pensions, life insurances and nest eggs of billions of
ordinary people depend on the long-term security and stability
of institutional investment funds," she said in prepared
remarks.
"Climate change increasingly poses one of the biggest
long-term threats to those investments and the wealth of the
global economy," Figueres added.
She said the private sector will need to play a crucial role
to ensure that global temperatures do not rise more than 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a threshold that UN
scientists have said would avoid catastrophic climate change
even as nearly 200 countries continue to negotiate a global deal
to rein in global greenhouse gas emissions.
"No matter how many efforts we make... that is not enough to
put us on track to the 2 degrees," she told a news conference.
The fraught UN climate negotiations have a 2015 deadline to
agree in Paris on a global plan to address climate change set
after an eleventh-hour agreement at the last UN summit in
November in Poland.
The 2015 deal will consist of a patchwork of national plans
to curb emissions that could blur a 20-year-old distinction
between the obligations of rich and poor nations.
Figueres said she expects the first of the national
contributions to trickle in around September, when U.N.
Secretary General Ban-Ki Moon hosts a United Nations climate
change summit that will involve heads of state, business and
civil society groups.
She said she is already aware that some countries will need
until the first part of 2015 to ready their national plans.
Figueres said the September summit will "prime the pump" for
what she hopes will be a successful outcome in Paris in 2015.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Dan Grebler)