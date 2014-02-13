WASHINGTON Feb 12 The United States on
Wednesday submitted to the United Nations its vision for a new
international climate agreement that is "built to last,"
outlining what it thinks should be the main elements of a
climate deal to be agreed upon in Paris in 2015.
The U.S. delegation was the first to share its ideas for
what the 2015 climate deal could look like, and made clear that
a future framework should not use the "bifurcated approach" of
the 1997 Kyoto protocol, which placed different burdens on
developed and developing countries to reduce pollution.
Governments of over 190 countries agreed last year that a
new deal would consist of a patchwork of national contributions
to curb emissions that would blur the 20-year-old distinction
between the obligations of rich and poor nations.
The United States said it wants the new framework to be
more nimble than its predecessor so that amendments to the
agreement do not require consensus-based support, which in the
past has repeatedly bogged down negotiations.
That deal, if concluded, would require all governments to
set new targets to drive down their emissions after the year
2020, and hold countries like the United States, Japan and
nations of the EU to the same legal requirements of China, India
and other fast-growing developing countries.
"There have been, and will continue to be, dramatic and
dynamic shifts in countries' emissions and economic profiles
that make such an approach untenable, environmentally and
otherwise," the United States' submission said.
Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union
of Concerned Scientists and veteran observer of the UN talks,
said the United States has taken a lead in sharing its post-2020
vision since it has been the main champion of a UN deal that
centers around separate national strategies rather than a common
binding target.
"The U.S. is staking out fairly firm stuff that they want to
see," he said. "All the major countries, including China, India
and Brazil, are expected to be fairly transparent and detailed.
That is the clear reading from this."
Among the requirements envisioned by the United States for
countries' "contributions" to the global pact are that they
conform to a common timeframe with other countries, and be
specific, quantified and quantifiable.
The national plans submitted to the United Nations should
specify details such as what the base year for emissions
reductions will be, what greenhouse gases and sectors are
covered under the plan and what percentage of overall emissions
will be targeted, according to the U.S. proposal.
Annie Petsonk, international counsel to the Environmental
Defense Fund, said the United States is signaling that a new
framework has to have "comparability" to ensure that countries'
plans stack up against each other and contribute appropriately
to a common global goal.
Petsonk noted that the U.S. plan laid out a different
approach to the legal nature of a future agreement that reflects
the fact that a politically divided U.S. Congress is unlikely to
approve any new international climate treaty.
Unlike the 1997 Kyoto protocol, in which the agreed treaty
required ratification by Congress, the 2015 would instead rely
on countries' domestic authorities to enforce their
contributions.
Petsonk said Wednesday's U.S. plan was "an international
counterpart" to President Barack Obama's major speech on climate
made in June 2013, when Obama laid out a strategy to reach the
national goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions 17 percent
below 2005 levels by 2020.
French President Francois Hollande and Obama this week
pledged to work together to ensure a successful outcome at the
2015 Paris climate talks.
"The only way we're going to do that is if countries like
the United States and France can over time come to a common
position, and bring in countries like China and India as well,"
a senior administration official said Tuesday.
Obama and other heads of state are expected to participate
in a special climate summit at UN headquarters in September at
the invitation of Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.
Some countries are expected to announce their national plans
around the time of that summit.
The Obama administration has also quietly launched an
interagency process to prepare a national goal to kick in after
2020, according to the publication Climatewire.
