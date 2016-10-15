KIGALI Oct 15 About 150 nations meeting in
Rwanda agreed a global deal to reduce greenhouse gases used in
refrigerators and air conditioners, a Rwandan minister announced
to loud cheers on Saturday, a major milestone in combating
climate change.
The deal, agreed by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,
divides countries into three groups with different deadlines to
reduce the use of factory-made hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) gases,
said Minister Vinncent Biruta.
Developed nations, including much of Europe and the United
States, commit to reducing their use of the gas by 10 percent by
2019. Two groups of developing countries will freeze their use
of the gas by either 2024 or 2028, and then begin gradually
reducing it.
(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Katharine
Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)