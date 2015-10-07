(Adds reactions from French foreign minister, development NGO)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The world's richest countries
mobilized $61.8 billion in public and private funds in 2014 to
help poor countries combat and adapt to climate change, almost
two-thirds of a goal to raise $100 billion a year starting in
2020, according to a report released on Wednesday.
The study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development and the Climate Policy Initiative aimed to provide
the first clear snapshot of how far rich countries are from
achieving the 2020 target, a key ingredient for a new global
climate change deal later this year.
The estimate was based on flows of public-sector climate
funds reported to the U.N. climate change secretariat from rich
to poor countries through bilateral agreements, multilateral
institutions and export credits, and private-sector money.
There has not been a clear system to track climate finance
and ensure previous pledges are not double-counted, undermining
trust between rich and poor countries in U.N. climate talks.
"This figure and the irreprochable methodology that
underpins it is a major step in terms of credibility," said
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin.
Ensuring wealthy countries are on the road to meeting their
2020 commitment, first made in 2009, is seen as crucial to
achieving a climate agreement in Paris this December.
Many developing nations have accused rich nations of failing
to increase their commitments after an initial $10 billion a
year pledged for 2010 to 2012.
"The figures cited are well short of what even the most
conservative estimates suggest are needed to help us adapt to
increasingly severe climate impacts," said Amjad Abdulla of the
Maldives, chief U.N. negotiator for island states.
The report estimates public and private climate finance
mobilized by rich countries averaged $57 billion in 2013-14.
Roughly 71 percent came from public funds, 26 percent from the
private sector and 3 percent from export credits.
More than two-thirds of the money was allocated to projects
aimed at reducing carbon emissions in developing countries, with
just 16 percent devoted to helping them cope with climate change
impacts like flooding and droughts.
Developing countries have said grant-based finance for
adaptation was a priority.
"There is no guarantee for any developing country that they
are going to get any kind of reasonable support to cope with a
changing climate," said Tim Gore, head of climate change and
food policy for Oxfam International.
Brandon Wu, a senior policy analyst for ActionAid said the
OECD estimates counted export credits and the full value of
loans to poor countries as climate finance, making the report's
estimates "misleading."
"The amounts committed to date fall far short of what's
needed, and accounting tricks won't change that," he said.
The report will be discussed at a meeting of finance
ministers on Friday in Lima, who are expected to use the
findings to lay out a climate finance framework ahead of U.N.
climate talks in Paris, which start on Nov. 30.
So far, Germany, France and the Asian Development Bank have
announced new financial commitments by 2020. Last month the UK
announced a new multi-billion pledge between 2016 and 2021 and
China said it would offer $3.1 billion.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; additional reporting by Michel
Rose in Paris and Megan Rowling for the Thomson Reuters
Foundation; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Cynthia Osterman)