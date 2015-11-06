WASHINGTON Nov 6 A multi-billion dollar fund
set up by the United Nations to help poor countries tackle
climate change on Friday approved its first eight projects,
which will receive $168 million, a key step before a global
climate summit starts on Nov. 30.
The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has $10.2 billion in pledges
and is a key ingredient for a U.N. climate accord. The Paris
summit runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.
The fund will be one of the main channels for donor
countries to mobilise over $100 billion a year in aid for
developing nations by 2020 from public and private sources.
"These approvals of the initial projects mark the final
building block of operationalising the Green Climate Fund," Héla
Cheikhrouhou, executive director of the Fund, told
Reuters. "Starting this next phase will send a very positive
signal to the international community before Paris."
The first projects selected are meant to spur clean energy
technology deployment and strengthen the ability of poor
countries to guard against the impacts of climate change.
The fund approved $12.3 million to improve early warning
systems to help the African country of Malawi to respond to
extreme climate events. It also approved $23.6 million to manage
climate change-induced water shortages in the Maldives in the
Indian Ocean and $217 million for an green bond to spur
renewable energy investment in Latin America.
But some civil society groups who participated in the GCF
approval process believed it was rushed ahead of the Paris
summit and lacked transparency. Cheikhrouhou disagreed and said
the GCF provided expansive documentation "well in time."
The eight-project shortlist had been narrowed down from 37
applications and published on the GCF website on Oct. 15. The
GCF board's approval meeting in Zambia started Nov. 2
This left little time for board members, including
non-government organisations, to review the projects, said Liane
Schalatek, associate director of the Heinrich Böll Foundation
North America.
"You have to be extremely careful that you are not setting
bad precedents with the first couple of projects that you are
looking at," she said.
One of the projects approved on Friday to improve wetlands
resilience in Peru that received $6.2 million raised red flags
for environmental groups, who warned that indigenous communities
may not have been properly consulted.
"The appropriate decision would have been to delay any
approval until the Green Climate Fund is absolutely sure that
rights will not be violated," said Brandon Wu, senior policy
analyst for ActionAid USA.
"By taking a hasty decision now - even with conditions
around further consultation - the Fund is entering very risky
territory."
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Additional reporting by Megan
Rowling with the Thomson Reuters Foundation; Editing by Michael
Perry)