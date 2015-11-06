(Adds Asian Development Bank reaction)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Nov 6 A multi-billion dollar fund
set up by the United Nations to help poor countries tackle
climate change approved its first eight projects on Friday, a
key step before a global climate summit starts on Nov. 30.
The Green Climate Fund (GCF), which approved its first $168
million in aid, has $10.2 billion in pledges and is a key
ingredient for a U.N. climate accord. The Paris summit runs from
Nov. 30 to Dec. 11.
The fund will be one of the main channels for donor
countries to mobilise over $100 billion a year in aid for
developing nations by 2020 from public and private sources.
"These approvals of the initial projects mark the final
building block of operationalising the Green Climate Fund," Hela
Cheikhrouhou, executive director of the Fund, told Reuters.
"Starting this next phase will send a very positive signal
to the international community before Paris."
Countries that produce most greenhouse gases warming the
world have been preparing national plans for cutting emissions
and adjusting to climate change, but critics say these would
still allow global temperatures to rise to about 2.7 degrees
Celsius, well above the 1.5 to 2 degrees target.
Preparatory talks for the conference have been wrangling
over the wording of the draft text to be presented there, and
rich countries have resisted pressure to commit to raising the
$100 billion a year aid target beyond the year 2020.
The first projects selected are meant to spur clean energy
technology deployment and strengthen the ability of poor
countries to guard against the impact of climate change.
The fund approved $12.3 million to improve early warning
systems to help Malawi respond to extreme climate events. It
also approved $23.6 million to manage climate change-induced
water shortages in the Maldives and $217 million for an green
bond to spur renewable energy investment in Latin America.
Some civil society groups that participated in the GCF
approval process said it was rushed ahead of the Paris summit
and lacked transparency. Cheikhrouhou disagreed and said the GCF
provided expansive documentation "well in time."
The eight-project shortlist had been narrowed down from 37
applications and published on the GCF website on Oct. 15. The
GCF board's approval meeting in Zambia started Nov. 2
This left little time for board members, including
non-government organisations, to review the projects, said Liane
Schalatek, associate director of the Heinrich Boell Foundation
North America.
"You have to be extremely careful that you are not setting
bad precedents with the first couple of projects that you are
looking at," she said.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the first multilateral
development bank to work with the GCF, welcomed approval of a
$31 million GCF grant to help it finance a $222 million urban
water supply project in Fiji.
"We would like to have more projects" with the GCF, ADB
President Takehiko Nakao told Reuters. "If we can get more grant
money (from the GCF) we can make our project financing more
concessional."
One approved project, which received $6.2 million to improve
wetlands resilience in Peru, raised red flags for environmental
groups that warned that indigenous communities may not have been
properly consulted.
"By taking a hasty decision now - even with conditions
around further consultation - the Fund is entering very risky
territory," said Brandon Wu, senior policy analyst for ActionAid
USA.
