OSLO, Sept 18 A U.N. summit on climate change
next week will test rich nations' willingness to fill a
near-empty fund to help the poor, but pledges are likely to be
far short of developing nations' hopes for $15 billion in 2014.
Emerging nations say that cash for the Green Climate Fund
(GCF), meant to help the poor with projects to curb rising
greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to heatwaves, floods and
rising seas, is vital to combat global warming.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon wants more than 120 world
leaders to make "bold pledges" about climate change at the Sept.
23 summit in New York.
Many rich countries have indicated willingness to fund the
GCF but German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the only leader so
far to make a large contribution, pledging $1 billion over four
years in July.
"A number of countries are working very hard to try to ...
make the announcements in New York," said Hela Cheikhrouhou,
head of the GCF which opened headquarters in South Korea in
2013.
"We think some of them will do so, and several more are
likely to more broadly state their support," she said. A
separate GCF donors' conference will be held in November.
Many rich nations are struggling to maintain aid budgets as
they focus on spurring growth and jobs at home.
Before Germany's announcement, pledges to the GCF totalled
just $55 million from 12 nations, according to the World Bank.
And no other rich nations are signalling vast new outlays.
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Reuters that she
would pledge 200 million crowns ($31 million) at Ban's summit,
for 2015 alone. That is less than many environmental groups have
been hoping since Oslo is often among the most generous donors.
SQUEEZE
GCF funding is part of an increasing squeeze for developed
nations, which set a goal in 2009 of channelling an annual $100
billion from 2020 to help the poor cope with climate change,
made up of funds from both private and public sources.
They agreed a "significant" share will go via the GCF.
Meena Rahman, of the Third World Network development group,
said countries including the United States, France, Britain,
Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark
indicated at a GCF meeting last week that they will make pledges
this year, but not necessarily at Ban's summit.
The main group of developing nations wants promises of $15
billion for the GCF in 2014. Peru, due to host a U.N. climate
conference in December, favours a lower goal of $10 billion and
says some developing nations may contribute.
"We are talking to members of the Pacific Alliance (Chile,
Colombia, Mexico and Peru) about putting money into the GCF,"
Peruvian Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal told a
telephone news conference.
Aid charity Oxfam said that indicative shares, if developed
nations were to give $15 billion, include $4.8 billion for the
United States, $6 billion for the European Union, $2.3 billion
for Japan and $600 million for Canada.
Developing nations want clear signs of increasing funds
towards 2020 to encourage them to join a U.N deal, due in late
2015 at a summit in Paris, to slow global warming.
"Climate finance is not only crucial for unlocking a deal,
it is an indispensable part of bringing emissions down and
helping vulnerable communities adapt," said Marlene Moses, of
Nauru, chair of the Alliance of Small Island States.
Moses said the poor wanted clear signs of funds in New York.
The U.N. panel of climate experts says it is at least 95
percent probable that mankind is the dominant cause of global
warming since 1950. Many voters are doubtful, reckoning natural
variations are to blame and complicating efforts to crack down.
