By Ben Garside and Valerie Volcovici
| LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 4
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 4 United Nations
Secretary General Ban Ki-moon this month hopes to reinvigorate
the years-long effort to forge a global climate deal, even as
concerns grow over whether the final pact will be rigorous
enough to address threats to the environment.
Ban wants heads of state at a Sept. 23 gathering in New York
to outline how their countries will contribute to a mutual goal
to contain rising temperatures, said Selwin Hart, the Barbadian
diplomat helping to spearhead the conference. The final deal is
due to be signed in Paris in 2015.
Hart said the event will avoid some of the thornier
questions surrounding the ultimate outcome of the Paris summit,
but should give a good indication of how serious countries are.
"What we are looking for is countries to signal a commitment
to a universal and meaningful global deal, and signal their
ambition," Hart told Reuters.
The summit will feature "unprecedented" participation of
non-government organizations and the private sector, Hart said.
Several hundred leaders from major banks, the oil and gas
industry, and the agricultural sector will attend and are
expected to make major "financial contributions."
These contributions will center around eight key action
areas identified by Ban. They include cities, energy,
transportation and climate resilience.
President Barack Obama is expected to be among the 100 or so
heads of state at the summit, but observers worry that the goal
of securing a global deal in 2015 could be in peril if certain
other high profile leaders decide to skip the meeting.
Tony de Brum, foreign minister for the Marshall Islands, one
of several low-lying South Pacific nations vulnerable to rising
sea levels, was alarmed by recent reports that China's President
Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not
planning to attend.
"We expect solidarity from our developing country
compatriots, not excuses," de Brum said.
A few countries may be ready to declare the methods they
intend to employ to curb greenhouse gas emissions post-2020,
well ahead of a March 2015 deadline to submit these plans to the
U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Taking part in a similar summit in 2009 were nearly 100
heads of state, including Hu Jintao, the first Chinese president
in 40 years to go to New York to address the U.N. General
Assembly.
But months later, leaders at the Copenhagen U.N. climate
summit failed to finalize a binding deal on emissions curbs,
although they did agree on a goal to prevent temperatures from
rising more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels.
The Copenhagen Accord began to move countries away from
negotiating a legally-binding treaty like the 1997 Kyoto
Protocol, never ratified by the United States, toward a system
of voluntary pledges meant to bring major emerging economies on
board with measures to protect the environment.
Yvo de Boer, UN climate chief during the Copenhagen talks,
said Ban's latest summit should have an energizing effect, but
after 20 years of contentious negotiations, drastic changes are
not expected.
"If nothing's happening in the climate process, it's because
the leaders are not providing the mandates (to the
negotiators)... and that's because they are not understanding
the issues and haven't talked to each other enough about how to
advance," de Boer said.
Some observers question whether declarations made in New
York will even translate into a future agreement that keeps
countries on track to achieve the 2-degree goal.
Jonathan Grant, a consultant at global advisory firm PwC,
said based on the types of national contributions some countries
are expected to make, the world is headed to a more damaging 3
degree temperature rise.
(Reporting by Ben Garside in London and Valerie Volcovici in
Washington, editing by Ros Krasny and Gunna Dickson)