By Valerie Volcovici
| NEW YORK, Sept 23
NEW YORK, Sept 23 With crises from Islamic State
to Ebola competing for attention, the United Nations on Tuesday
will zero in on climate change, giving leaders from 125
countries a platform to explain how they plan to address the
issue.
A huge march to call for international action on climate
change, which brought as many as 400,000 people to the streets
of New York on Sunday, set the tone for the summit spearheaded
by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
The private sector also helped create a buzz around the
summit, with corporate chief executives like Apple's
Tim Cook and Ikea's Peter Agnefjäll declaring a
variety of voluntary measures to reduce their carbon emissions.
Among the most highly anticipated speakers on Tuesday will
be U.S. President Barack Obama, whose administration has sought
to make U.S. leadership on climate change a legacy goal.
The White House announced on Tuesday that Obama would issue
an executive order to require federal agencies to ensure their
international development programs and investments are designed
to help communities adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Secretary of State John Kerry hinted on Monday at what else
Obama is expected to highlight when he takes the podium.
"Over the past five years, the United States has actually
done more to reduce the threat of climate change domestically
and with the help of our international partners than in all of
the 20 years before that," he said.
He added the United States was on track to meet its
international pledge to cut its greenhouse gas emissions 17
percent below 2005 levels by 2020 because of Obama's climate
policies.
Leaders who will be absent from Tuesday's gathering include
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, who represent the first and fourth biggest greenhouse gas
polluters.
SEEKING POLITICAL MOMENTUM
The summit is meant to add political momentum to a U.N.
process to negotiate a climate-change agreement in Paris by
2015.
By holding the high-level gathering almost 16 months before
the Paris deadline, Ban has ensured that climate change will be
at the forefront of every leader's agenda, EU climate change
commissioner Connie Hedegaard told Reuters in an interview.
"With all the outreach we need to do in this area, it is
crucial that all the foreign ministries are taking this up," she
said.
She said the fact that foreign ministers, including Kerry
and France's Laurent Fabius, discussed climate deal negotiations
on Sunday in a meeting of the world's 17 biggest emitting
countries was a sign that the issue had become a policy
priority.
But Hedegaard and Fabius highlighted what could be a
roadblock to a Paris pact - agreement on the legal basis of the
final deal.
U.S. negotiators have acknowledged that a deeply polarized
Congress is unlikely to ratify a legally binding U.N. treaty.
"We have to have a legal agreement, otherwise it will be
just words," Fabius said on Monday.
Ban said there was a greater sense of "anxiety" around the
issue than at previous gatherings in New York in 2007 and
Copenhagen in 2009.
On Monday, he summed up the risk of countries failing to
cement a climate deal.
"If we cannot all swim together, we will sink," he said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Peter Cooney)