UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 French President
Francois Hollande on Tuesday announced that France will
contribute $1 billion to a near-empty global fund to help poor
countries adapt to the effects of climate change as he addressed
the United Nation's summit on climate change.
"France will contribute a billion dollars over the next few
years," he said.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon had said he wants more
than 120 world leaders to make "bold pledges" about climate
change at the New York summit but few developed countries have
offered funds.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been the only leader to
make a large contribution, pledging $1 billion over four years
in July to the fund known as the Green Climate Fund. Developing
countries have called for a target total of $15bln in 2014.
