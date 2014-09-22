By Valerie Volcovici
| NEW YORK, Sept 22
U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said Monday the United States could potentially unlock a
$6 trillion energy market by revamping the country's fractured
electricity grid, a move that he said would boost the
competitiveness of renewable energy.
Kerry addressed the opening event of Climate Week NYC, a day
before over 120 heads of state were due at the United Nations to
address a summit on climate change and national plans to limit
greenhouse gas emissions.
In addition to securing commitments from countries, the UN
summit aims to generate agreements from corporate CEOs on how
they will reduce their businesses' carbon footprints.
While Kerry lauded progress on addressing climate change by
the Obama administration, he said the country has a huge
opportunity to scale up the use of cleaner energy by modernizing
what he called its inefficient electricity infrastructure.
"Think of the competitiveness that would be created if we
began to embrace the possibilities of that economy," Kerry said.
The lack of a national transmission system prevents
renewable energy projects from selling electricity to parts of
the country beyond their local region and leaves a "gaping hole"
in areas that do not have their own regional grid, he said.
"It's the mother of all markets," he said. "This solution to
climate change is a win, win, win, win if people would stop and
really look at it."
For Apple Inc, the lack of a renewable energy
supply near its major data center in Maiden, North Carolina
prompted the technology innovator to create its own supply based
on non-fossil fuels to reach a goal of having its data centers
100 percent sourced with renewables.
"The only way of doing that was to build it," said Apple CEO
Tim Cook in an interview with UN Climate Chief Christiana
Figueres at a separate event on Monday.
Cook said the company has met its goal of 100 percent
renewable energy for data centers, and that its corporate
facilities are 94 percent sourced from renewable energy overall.
Companies need not choose between economic success and
environmental responsibility, he said.
"If you innovate and you set the bar high you will find a
way to do both. The consequences of not addressing climate are
huge. I don't think anyone can overstate that," Cook said.
Also on Monday, the World Bank said national and regional
governments as well as some 1,000 companies will join forces to
push for policies setting a price on carbon emissions to
encourage a shift to cleaner energy technologies.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, editing by Ros Krasny)