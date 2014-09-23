WASHINGTON, Sept 23 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday a new global agreement on climate change needs
to include strong commitments from emerging economies and to
move past the rich-poor country divide that has hampered
progress in U.N. negotiations.
Obama addressed the U.N. climate change summit with a
statement meant to build political momentum for a global deal on
climate change in 2015 and a list of old and new commitments his
administration has made to address it to date.
He said a new "global compact" needs to include strong
commitments from some of the world's emerging economies, which
will increase the amount of greenhouse gases they emit as their
economies continue to grow.
"This time we need an agreement that reflects economic
realities in the next decade and beyond," Obama said.
"It must be ambitious because that's what the scale of this
challenge demands."
Obama said prior to taking the podium, he met China's vice
premier Zhang Gaoli and the two agreed the world's two biggest
emitters "have a responsibility to lead."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Howard Goller)