* Countries, investors to raise $200 billion by end-2015
* Alliance seeks to halt forest losses by 2030
* Looks to increase chances for global climate deal in 2015
By Alister Doyle
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 A United Nations summit
on climate change agreed on Tuesday to widen the use of
renewable energy and raise billions of dollars in aid for
developing countries in an effort to increase the prospects for
a wide-ranging deal to slow global warming.
The one-day summit, hosted by U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon, set goals to halt losses of tropical forests by 2030,
improve food production and hike the share of electric vehicles
in cities to 30 percent of new vehicle sales by 2030.
The non-binding initiatives were set by various coalitions
of governments, multinational companies, cities, financial
groups, investors, environmental organizations and other groups.
The targets are meant to help prepare a 200-nation summit in
Paris in late 2015 to finalize a deal to slow rising greenhouse
gas emissions. Until now, work has been slow with many countries
more focused on improving economic growth and creating jobs.
Governments and investors said they would raise more than
$200 billion in climate financing by the end of 2015, including
$30 billion in green bonds by commercial banks and $100 billion
from a group of development banks.
"This will serve as a catalyst in finalizing a universal and
meaningful agreement at Paris on climate change in 2015," Ban
said of the cash.
The United Nations said in a statement that pledges of
financial support would give a "significant boost" to a promise
by rich nations in 2009 to raise $100 billion a year by 2020
from all sources to help poor countries shift to renewable
energy and adapt to heatwaves, droughts and rising seas.
Separately, an alliance of about 30 countries including the
United States and a coalition of multinational companies set a
goal of halving losses of forests by 2020 and halting losses by
2030. If fully implemented, this would stave off between 4.5
billion and 8.8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a
year, equivalent to emissions by all the world's one billion
cars.
Trees soak up carbon dioxide from the air as they grow and
release it when they die. Burning of forests from the Amazon to
the Congo, mainly to make way for farmland, accounts for up to a
fifth of all greenhouse gases generated by human sources.
Companies including Walmart, Unilever,
Wilmar International, General Mills, Asia Pulp
and Paper and Nestle, many
non-governmental organizations and indigenous peoples' groups
signed up for the plan.
The declaration is backed by more than $1 billion from
countries including Britain, Germany and Norway. Norway said it
would provide up to $300 million to Peru and $150 million to
Liberia.
"The actions agreed today will reduce poverty, enhance food
security, improve the rule of law, secure the rights of
indigenous peoples and benefit communities around the world,"
Ban said.
Among initiatives to curb the use of fossil fuel, one
project would raise the share of renewable energy used in power
generation in 19 countries in eastern and southern Africa to 40
percent by 2030 from 10 percent.
Another alliance of major nations and energy groups
including ENI of Italy and Southwestern Energy
in the United States signed up to do more to curb emissions of
methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.
Companies including McDonald's and Kellogg
committed to "climate-smart agriculture" to protect farmers from
global warming and to improve crop yields to feed the world's
rising population.
