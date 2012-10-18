* Congo objects to Rwanda's election to Security Council
* Argentina, Australia, Luxembourg, South Korea also elected
* Rwanda's foreign minister warns against cutting off aid
By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 18 Rwanda won a seat on the
U.N. Security Council on Thursday, despite accusations by a U.N.
panel that Rwanda's defense minister commands a rebellion in
Democratic Republic of Congo, and warned countries against
cutting off aid over the charges.
Rwanda was unopposed in its bid for the African seat on the
council that South Africa will vacate at the end of December,
but still needed approval from two-thirds of the U.N. General
Assembly members present to secure the two-year term. It won 148
votes in the 193-nation assembly.
Argentina was also elected to the council unopposed, winning
182 votes. Australia won a seat with 140 votes, Luxembourg with
131 votes and South Korea with 149. Cambodia, Bhutan and Finland
failed to secure two-year seats on the council.
There are five veto-holding permanent members of the council
- the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - and 10
temporary members without veto power. Thursday's election was
for the term from Jan. 1, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2014.
Rwanda's government said that it would work with all members
of the council to ensure "it is responsive and reflective of the
views and aspirations of the developing world."
"Rwanda's troubling and tragic past allows it to bring to
the UNSC a unique perspective on matters of war and peace," it
posted on a Twitter account created for its Security Council
term (@RwandaUNSC).
Before the vote, the Congolese delegation told the General
Assembly it objected to Rwanda joining the Security Council,
accusing its neighbor of harboring "war criminals operating in
the eastern part of the DRC and who are being sought by
international justice."
A confidential U.N. report, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, cast
a shadow over Rwanda's election to the United Nations' 15-member
power center - which has the ability to impose sanctions and
authorize military interventions.
The Security Council's "Group of Experts" said that Rwanda
and Uganda - despite their strong denials - continued to support
M23 rebels in their six-month fight against Congolese government
troops in the east of the country.
RWANDA WARNS AGAINST CUTTING OFF AID
Rwandan President Paul Kagame posted a declaration on
Twitter welcoming the result: "No matter what haters say ...
justice&truth will prevail!!! Sometimes it just requires a bit
of good fight for all that...!!!"
In an interview with Reuters, Rwandan Foreign Minister
Louise Mushikiwabo warned countries against cutting off aid to
Rwanda because of the U.N. report.
"It would be the biggest mistake that any donor country
could make for Rwanda," Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo told
Reuters at the United Nations, shortly after Rwanda won a seat
on the U.N. Security Council. "Rwanda is deserving of aid."
The United States, Sweden and the Netherlands have all
suspended some aid to Rwanda, which relies on donors for about
40 percent of its budget. Last month the European Union froze
further budgetary support to Rwanda.
However, Britain unblocked part of its cash in September,
praising Rwanda for constructively pursuing peace. Mushikiwabo
also rejected Congo's calls for sanctions against individuals
named in the U.N. experts report, a 44-page document that she
described as untrue and highly problematic.
She also sought to assure Congo that Rwanda would be a
responsible council member and add value to it.
Philippe Bolopion of the advocacy group Human Rights Watch
criticized the inclusion of Rwanda on the Security Council
"After blatantly violating the Security Council's arms
embargo and undermining the work of the U.N. by propping up the
abusive M23 rebels, Rwanda is rewarded with a seat at the
table," he said.
"Kigali is now in a position to try to shield its own
officials implicated in abuses from U.N. sanctions, which is a
flagrant conflict of interest," Bolopion said in a statement.
"Other Security Council members now have an even greater
responsibility to hold Rwanda to account."
Britain's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Philip Parham put a more
positive spin on Rwanda's election, saying: "We look forward to
working with them on issues of international peace and security
including the efforts to try to end the cycle of violence in the
eastern DRC."
U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice issued a brief statement
congratulating the incoming council members but did not mention
Congo. The U.S. State Department has declined to comment on the
U.N. experts' report, which has not been officially released.
Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr described Australia's
election as a "big juicy, decisive win" that endorsed the
country as a good global citizen.
"For us as a middle power a long way from the centers of
clout in the world, the centers of power in the world, this is a
lovely moment," Carr told reporters after the vote.
South Africa, Colombia, Germany, India and Portugal are
leaving the Security Council in December. Azerbaijan, Guatemala,
Pakistan, Togo and Morocco will remain until the end of 2013.
The last time Rwanda was on the council was in 1994-95. That
coincided with a genocide in which 800,000 people were killed
when Rwanda's Hutu-led government and ethnic militias went on a
100-day killing spree, massacring Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
The Congolese government on Wednesday demanded targeted
sanctions against Rwandan and Ugandan officials named in the
U.N. experts report.
According to the U.N. experts, who monitor compliance with
sanctions and an arms embargo on the Congo, Rwandan Defense
Minister General James Kabarebe was ultimately commanding the
rebellion and both Rwanda and Uganda were providing weapons,
troops and military and political aid to the insurgency.