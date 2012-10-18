UNITED NATIONS Oct 18 The U.N. General Assembly
elected Rwanda, Argentina and Australia to the 15-national
Security Council on Thursday for 2013 and 2014.
Rwanda and Argentina were unopposed in their bids for the
Africa seat and the Latin American and Caribbean seat, but
needed to win a two-thirds majority of the 193-member General
Assembly. Rwanda won 148 votes and Argentina won 182 votes.
Australia beat out Finland and Luxembourg for the first of
two seats available in the "Western European and Others" group
with 140 votes. Another round of voting is taking place to
decide who wins the second seat. Cambodia, Bhutan and South
Korea are also competing for one available Asia-Pacific seat.