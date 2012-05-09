UNITED NATIONS May 9 British Prime Minister
David Cameron, Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and
Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf will head a panel to
advise the United Nations on global development beyond 2015, the
world body said on Wednesday.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the panel would
"advise on the post-2015 way forward" to build on progress made
towards the Millennium Development Goals. The goals were targets
adopted by world leaders at the United Nations in 2000 to slash
poverty, hunger and disease in poor countries by 2015.
"We need a clear direction for enhancing the global
institutional architecture to address sustainable development
challenges," Ban told the U.N. General Assembly. "We have begun
to organize for the post-2015 challenge and opportunity."
Ban said he would announce the complete high-level panel to
be led by Cameron, Johnson-Sirleaf and Yudhoyono after the
Rio+20 summit in Brazil next month.
The Rio+20 summit will try to hammer out sustainable
development goals across seven core themes including food
security, water and energy but is not expected to produce
mandatory targets.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Walsh)