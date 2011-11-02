COPENHAGEN Nov 2 The United States remains the
fourth best country in the world to live in, but adjustment for
inequality drops it into 23rd place, according to an annual U.N.
ranking of nations' development released on Wednesday.
The ranking came in a human development index, a gauge of
well-being published by the U.N. Development Program for the
past 21 years that combines economic prosperity with education
levels and life expectancy.
The UNDP published the inequality-adjusted index for the
second time this year after introducing it last year, and aims
to make it a standard component of its annual Human Development
Report alongside its main, unadjusted index.
A number of other rich countries also scored considerably
lower when adjusted for equality.
Canada, which was sixth in the overall human development
index, was 12th in the inequality-adjusted measure.
South Korea, 15th overall, came 28th out of 187 nations when
scored for equality.
The inequality-adjusted index is adjusted for inequalities
in the three areas of human development covered by the UNDP's
human development index -- life expectancy, education and
standard of living in terms of income.
The discrepancies in some countries' adjusted and unadjusted
index rankings were highlighted by some other nations whose
rankings did not differ much or at all on the different scales
because they were deemed to have a high degree of equality.
Oil-producing Norway, which again grabbed the top rank in
the overall index -- its ninth top placement in the past 11
years -- was also No. 1 in the adjusted index.
Australia, second in the overall human development index
(HDI), was also second in the inequality-adjusted index. The
Netherlands ranked third and fourth in the different measures.
Some nations fare better when the equality of their society
is taken into account. Sweden, which ranked 10th in the overall
development index, was third in the adjusted index, and Denmark
climbs from 16th to eighth place with such adjustment.
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), torn and
impoverished by more than a decade of war, was ranked worst in
187th place in the overall development index and 134th in the
adjusted index.
African nations Niger, Burundi, Mozambique and Chad were
just above the DRC at the bottom of the overall index and
somewhat higher when adjusted for inequality except for Burundi
on which adjustment data were missing.
The UNDP's new Human Development Report focused on the
relationships between environmental sustainability and equity, a
term that the agency uses for fairness and social justice and
access to a good quality of life.
Distribution of income has grown more unequal over the past
several decades at the country level in much of the world though
gaps in health and education have narrowed, it said.
Increasing evidence points to widespread environmental
degradation around the world and potential future deterioration,
the UNDP said.
"Forecasts suggest that continuing failure to reduce the
grave environmental risks and deepening social inequalities
threatens to slow decades of sustained progress by the world's
poor majority -- and even to reverse the global convergence in
human development," UNDP administrator Helen Clark warned in the
report.
