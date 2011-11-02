(Reformats table with no other changes)
COPENHAGEN, Nov 2
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has compiled
rankings of 187 countries according to their wealth, education
levels and life expectancy.
Below are the top and bottom 20 ranked states in the latest
Human Development Index (HDI).
The right-hand column shows the countries' rankings in the
UNDP's inequality-adjusted human development index, which takes
into account inequalities in income levels, health and
education.
INEQUALITY-ADJUSTED
HDI RANK HDI RANK
1 Norway 1
2 Australia 2
3 Netherlands 4
4 United States 23
5 New Zealand ..
6 Canada 12
7 Ireland 6
8 Lichtenstein ..
9 Germany 7
10 Sweden 3
11 Switzerland 9
12 Japan ..
13 Hong Kong ..
14 Iceland 5
15 South Korea 28
16 Denmark 8
17 Israel 21
18 Belgium 15
19 Austria 14
20 France 16
--------
168 Gambia ..
169 Sudan ..
170 Ivory Coast 124
171 Malawi 120
172 Afghanistan ..
173 Zimbabwe 122
174 Ethiopia 123
175 Mali ..
176 Guinea-Bissau 129
177 Eritrea ..
178 Guinea 128
179 Central African Republic 130
180 Sierra Leone 131
181 Burkina Faso 126
182 Liberia 127
183 Chad 132
184 Mozambique 125
185 Burundi ..
186 Niger 133
187 Democratic Republic of the Congo 134
Source: UNDP Human Development Report 2011
