COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has compiled rankings of 187 countries according to their wealth, education levels and life expectancy.

Below are the top and bottom 20 ranked states in the latest Human Development Index (HDI).

The right-hand column shows the countries' rankings in the UNDP's inequality-adjusted human development index, which takes into account inequalities in income levels, health and education.

INEQUALITY-ADJUSTED

HDI RANK HDI RANK

1 Norway 1

2 Australia 2

3 Netherlands 4

4 United States 23

5 New Zealand ..

6 Canada 12

7 Ireland 6

8 Lichtenstein ..

9 Germany 7

10 Sweden 3

11 Switzerland 9

12 Japan ..

13 Hong Kong ..

14 Iceland 5

15 South Korea 28

16 Denmark 8

17 Israel 21

18 Belgium 15

19 Austria 14

20 France 16

--------

168 Gambia .. 169 Sudan .. 170 Ivory Coast 124 171 Malawi 120 172 Afghanistan .. 173 Zimbabwe 122 174 Ethiopia 123 175 Mali .. 176 Guinea-Bissau 129 177 Eritrea .. 178 Guinea 128 179 Central African Republic 130 180 Sierra Leone 131 181 Burkina Faso 126 182 Liberia 127 183 Chad 132 184 Mozambique 125 185 Burundi .. 186 Niger 133 187 Democratic Republic of the Congo 134

Source: UNDP Human Development Report 2011 (Compiled by John Acher)