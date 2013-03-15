* U.N. holds high-level talks to urge action on drought
* Drought devastation set to increase with climate change
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, March 15 U.N. agencies want to
strengthen national drought policies after warnings that climate
change would increase their frequency and severity.
Droughts cause more deaths and displacement than floods or
earthquakes, making them the world's most destructive natural
hazard, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, one
of the groups taking part.
"We must boost national capacity to cope before droughts
occur," Ann Tutwiler, FAO deputy director-general told the
five-day talks on drought in Geneva attended by scientists,
politicians and development agencies.
"Unless we shift towards such policies, we face the prospect
of repeated humanitarian catastrophes and the repeated threat of
drought to global food security."
In 2012, the United States experienced the worst drought
since the 1930s "dustbowl", pushing grains prices to record
highs. In the past years, droughts have also affected the Horn
of Africa and the Sahel region as well as China, Russia and
southeast Europe.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in December that
extreme weather was the "new normal", adding that drought had
decimated essential crops from the United States to India, from
Ukraine to Brazil.
"No one is immune to climate change - rich or poor. It is an
existential challenge for the whole human race - our way of
life, our plans for the future," he said at the time.
However, governments have often been slow to act on drought
as, unlike other natural disasters, they tend to develop more
gradually and often do not generate an instant media buzz.
"As opposed to other natural disasters it's a slow creeping
phenomenon," said Mannava Sivakumar a director for the World
Meteorological Organisation's (WMO) climate prediction and
adaptation division who assisted with the talks.
"If people say let's what and see what happens, before you
realise it, you see crops dying, orchards dying and millions of
dollars in damage," he added.
The four U.N. bodies that launched the "National Drought
Management Policies Initiative" were the FAO, the WMO, the U.N.
Convention to Combat Desertification and the U.N.-Water Decade
Programme on Capacity Development.
The project aims to develop early warning systems, following
the example of the U.S. National Integrated Drought Information
System, and mitigation measures which might include helping
farmers change their planting schedule to adapt to water
shortages.
They said they would proceed through four regional workshops
in eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean
throughout 2013.
The conference also urged governments to develop stronger
regional and global cooperation to improve observation systems
and to put in place national emergency relief measures.
(Editing by Alison Williams)