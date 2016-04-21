By Christian Plumb
UNITED NATIONS, April 21 Colombian President
Juan Manuel Santos said on Thursday that successful peace deals
with the country's two largest guerrilla groups would make a big
dent in the drug trade, boosting the country's effort to replace
illicit crops with legal ones.
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Santos also
slammed policies purely focused on "repression" which he said
had often targeted poor, small farmers in Colombia - one of the
world's top cocaine producers - instead of deep-pocketed drug
traffickers.
"After so many lives that have been destroyed, after so much
corruption and so much violence, after so many young people
being marched off to jail, can we say that we have won the war
(on drugs) or at least that we are winning it?" Santos asked.
"Unfortunately the answer is 'no.'"
Santos is the latest Latin American leader to question the
aggressive war on drugs during a special U.N. session called to
rethink global strategy in the war on narcotics for the first
time in two decades amid an international trend toward more
liberal drug laws.
"How do you explain to a humble Colombian farmer that he's
going to jail because he's growing marijuana when anybody in
Colorado or Washington in the U.S., anybody at all, can grow
marijuana, sell it and consume it freely?" Santos asked.
"It simply doesn't make sense."
Instead, Colombia has been going after major drug
traffickers while also focusing on getting farmers to switch to
legal crops, an effort Santos said would be helped greatly by a
successful conclusion to continuing peace talks with the
country's largest rebel group, the Marxist FARC, or
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.
Negotiations are also slated with the second-largest
guerrilla group, the leftist National Liberation Army.
"If we are able to do this, this will be a historical
turnaround not only for Colombia but the entire world and a step
in the right direction," he said.
Colombia, long a hub for narcotics production and
trafficking, was once home to large marijuana cultivations. Much
of the crop was smuggled to the United States before drug
cartels began producing more profitable cocaine.
The push toward more liberal drug policies accelerated this
week as Canada's government said it would seek to legalize
recreational pot and Mexico's president said he was open to
legalizing medical marijuana. The latter move follows a decision
by Santos in December to allow the therapeutic use of pot.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Tom Brown and Sandra
Maler)