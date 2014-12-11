(Adds details on fund sizes, index)

By Ashley Lau

NEW YORK Dec 11 The United Nations said on Thursday it provided the initial funding for two new exchange-traded funds from BlackRock Inc and State Street Corp that invest in companies with low carbon emissions.

Both the iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were seeded by the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund, which has about $53 billion in assets.

The U.N. announcement, made in a statement, comes as the organization is involved in climate talks with delegates from about 190 nations gathered in Lima, Peru.

Both the BlackRock fund, which was launched on Tuesday and now has about $143 million in assets, and the State Street fund, which made its debut last month and has about $22 million in assets, track the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target Index.

The index overweights companies with low carbon emissions relative to sales and those with low potential carbon emissions per dollar of market capitalization. It addresses two areas of carbon exposure, carbon emissions and fossil fuel reserves.

Relative to the standard MSCI ACWI Index, the underlying holdings in the new index produce 81 percent less carbon emissions and 97 percent fewer potential carbon emissions from fossil fuel reserves, according to BlackRock.

Among the top holdings in the funds are Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Johnson & Johnson.

"We are pleased to see this concept become a reality," said Carol Boykin, representative of the Secretary-General for the investment of the assets of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund, in a statement. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Andre Grenon)