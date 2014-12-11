(Adds details on fund sizes, index)
By Ashley Lau
NEW YORK Dec 11 The United Nations said on
Thursday it provided the initial funding for two new
exchange-traded funds from BlackRock Inc and State
Street Corp that invest in companies with low carbon
emissions.
Both the iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF
and SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were seeded by
the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund, which has about $53
billion in assets.
The U.N. announcement, made in a statement, comes as the
organization is involved in climate talks with delegates from
about 190 nations gathered in Lima, Peru.
Both the BlackRock fund, which was launched on Tuesday and
now has about $143 million in assets, and the State Street fund,
which made its debut last month and has about $22 million in
assets, track the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target Index.
The index overweights companies with low carbon emissions
relative to sales and those with low potential carbon emissions
per dollar of market capitalization. It addresses two areas of
carbon exposure, carbon emissions and fossil fuel reserves.
Relative to the standard MSCI ACWI Index, the underlying
holdings in the new index produce 81 percent less carbon
emissions and 97 percent fewer potential carbon emissions from
fossil fuel reserves, according to BlackRock.
Among the top holdings in the funds are Apple Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Johnson & Johnson.
"We are pleased to see this concept become a reality," said
Carol Boykin, representative of the Secretary-General for the
investment of the assets of the United Nations Joint Staff
Pension Fund, in a statement.
