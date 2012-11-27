(Corrects age of ITU to 147 from 157.)
* International Telecommunications Union poised to assert
authority over Internet
* Russia, others to argue for legitimacy of national
censorship regimes
* Secretary-General Touré sees "light-touch" regulation
* Internet architect Vint Cerf warns of "dinosaurs" stifling
free speech
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 27 An unprecedented debate
over how the global Internet is governed is set to dominate a
meeting of officials in Dubai next week, with many countries
pushing to give a United Nations body broad regulatory powers
even as the United States and others contend such a move could
mean the end of the open Internet.
The 12-day conference of the International
Telecommunications Union, a 147-year-old organization that's now
an arm of the United Nations, largely pits revenue-seeking
developing countries and authoritarian regimes that want more
control over Internet content against U.S. policymakers and
private Net companies that prefer the status quo.
Many of the proposals have drawn fury from free-speech and
human-rights advocates and have prompted resolutions from the
U.S. Congress and the European Parliament, calling for the
current decentralized system of governance to remain in place.
While specifics of some of the most contentious proposals
remain secret, leaked drafts show that Russia is seeking rules
giving individual countries broad permission to shape the
content and structure of the Internet within their borders,
while a group of Arab countries is advocating universal
identification of Internet users. Some developing countries and
telecom providers, meanwhile, want to make content providers pay
for Internet transmission.
Fundamentally, most of the 193 countries in the ITU seem
eager to enshrine the idea that the U.N. agency, rather than
today's hodgepodge of private companies and nonprofit groups,
should govern the Internet. The ITU meeting, which aims to
update a longstanding treaty on how telecom companies interact
across borders, will also tackle other topics such as extending
wireless coverage into rural areas.
If a majority of the ITU countries approve U.N. dominion
over the Internet along with onerous rules, a backlash could
lead to battles in Western countries over whether to ratify the
treaty, with tech companies rallying ordinary Internet users
against it and some telecom carriers supporting it.
In fact, dozens of countries including China, Russia and
some Arab states, already restrict Internet access within their
own borders, but those governments would have greater leverage
over Internet content and service providers if the changes were
backed up by international agreement.
Amid the escalating rhetoric, search king Google
last week asked users to "pledge your support for the free and
open Internet" on social media, raising the specter of a
grassroots outpouring of the sort that blocked American
copyright legislation and a global anti-piracy treaty earlier
this year.
Google's Vint Cerf, the ordinarily diplomatic co-author of
the basic protocol for Internet data, denounced the proposed new
rules as hopeless efforts by some governments and
state-controlled telecom authorities to assert their power.
"These persistent attempts are just evidence that this breed
of dinosaurs, with their pea-sized brains, hasn't figured out
that they are dead yet, because the signal hasn't traveled up
their long necks," Cerf told Reuters.
The ITU's top official, Secretary-General Hamadoun Touré,
sought to downplay the concerns in a separate interview,
stressing to Reuters that even though updates to the treaty
could be approved by a simple majority, in practice nothing will
be adopted without near-unanimity.
"Voting means winners and losers. We can't afford that in
the ITU," said Touré, a former satellite engineer from Mali who
was educated in Russia.
Touré predicted that only "light-touch" regulation on
cyber-security will emerge by "consensus," using a deliberately
vague term that implies something between a majority and
unanimity.
He rejected criticism that the ITU's historic role in
coordinating phone carriers leaves it unfit to corral the unruly
Internet, comparing the Web to a transportation system.
"Because you own the roads, you don't own the cars and
especially not the goods they are transporting. But when you buy
a car you don't buy the road," Touré said. "You need to know the
number of cars and their size and weight so you can build the
bridges and set the right number of lanes. You need light-touch
regulation to set down a few traffic lights."
Because the proposals from Russia, China and others are more
extreme, Touré has been able to cast mild regulation as a
compromise accommodating nearly everyone.
Two leaked Russian proposals say nations should have the
sovereign right "to regulate the national Internet segment." An
August draft proposal from a group of 17 Arab countries called
for transmission recipients to receive "identity information"
about the senders, potentially endangering the anonymity of
political dissidents, among others.
A U.S. State Department envoy to the gathering and Cerf
agreed with Touré that there is unlikely to be any drastic
change emerging from Dubai.
"The decisions are going to be by consensus," said U.S.
delegation chief Terry Kramer. He said anti-anonymity measures
such as mandatory Internet address tracing won't be adopted
because of opposition by the United States and others.
"We're a strong voice, given a lot of the heritage," Kramer
said, referring to the U.S. invention and rapid development of
the Internet. "A lot of European markets are very similar, and a
lot of Asian counties are supportive, except China."
Despite the reassuring words, a fresh leak over the weekend
showed that the ITU's top managers viewed a badly split
conference as a realistic prospect less than three months ago.
The leaked program for a "senior management retreat" for the
ITU in early September included a summary discussion of the most
probable outcomes from Dubai, concluding that the two likeliest
scenarios involved major reworkings of the treaty that the
United States would then refuse to sign. The only difference
between the scenarios lay in how many other developed countries
sided with the Americans.
ITU officials didn't dispute the authenticity of the
document, which was published by Jerry Brito, a researcher at
the Mercatus Center at George Mason University as part of a
continuing series of ITU-related leaks.
Touré said that because the disagreements are so vast, the
conference probably will end up with something resembling the
ITU's earlier formula for trying to protect children online - an
agreement to cooperate more and share laws and best practices,
perhaps with hotlines to head off misunderstandings.
"From Dubai, what I personally expect is to see some kind of
principles saying cyberspace is a global phenomenon and it can
only have global responses," Touré said. "I just intend to put
down some key principles there that will lay the seeds for
something in the future."
Even vague terms could be used as a pretext for more
oppressive policies in various countries, though, and activists
and industry leaders fear those countries might also band
together by region to offer very different Internet experiences.
In some ways, the U.N. involvement reflects a reversal that
has already begun.
The United States has steadily diminished its official role
in Internet governance, and many nations have stepped up their
filtering and surveillance. More than 40 countries now filter
the Net that their citizens see, said Ronald Deibert, a
University of Toronto political science professor and authority
on international conflicts in cyberspace.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt said this month that
the Net is already on the road to Balkanization, with people in
different countries getting very different experiences from the
services provided by Google, Skype and others.
This month, a new law in Russia took effect that allows the
federal government to order a Website offline without a court
hearing. Iran recently rolled out a version of the Internet that
replaced the real thing within its borders. A growing number of
countries, including China and India, order sites to censor
themselves for political, religious and other content.
China, which has the world's largest number of Internet
users, also blocks access to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter among
other sites within its borders.
The loose governance of the Net currently depends on the
non-profit ICANN, which oversees the Web's address system, along
with voluntary standard-setting bodies and a patchwork of
national laws and regional agreements. Many countries see it as
a U.S.-dominated system.
The U.S. isolation within the ITU is exacerbated by it being
home to many of the biggest technology companies - and by the
fact that it could have military reasons for wanting to preserve
online anonymity. The Internet emerged as a critical military
domain with the 2010 discovery of Stuxnet, a computer worm
developed at least in part by the United States that attacked
Iran's nuclear program.
Whatever the outcome in Dubai, the conference stands a good
chance of becoming a historic turning point for the Internet.
"I see this as a constitutional moment for global
cyberspace, where we can stand back and say, `Who should be in
charge?' said Deibert. "What are the rules of the road?"
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Jonathan Weber, Martin
Howell and Ken Wills)