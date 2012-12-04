* U.S., Canada sought panel approval to limit ITU rules
By Matt Smith and Joseph Menn
DUBAI/SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 4 A U.S. and Canadian
proposal to protect the Internet from new international
regulation has failed to win prompt backing from other
countries, setting up potentially tough negotiations to rewrite
a telecom treaty.
The idea, also supported by Europe, would limit the
International Telecommunication Union's rules to only telecom
operators and not Internet-based companies such as Google Inc
and Facebook Inc.
That could reduce the prospective impact of efforts by other
countries including Russia and some in the Middle East and
Africa to obtain more powers to govern the Internet through the
ITU, an arm of the United Nations. Those efforts, slated for
discussion next week, could make Net anonymity - or the ability
to remain anonymous online - more difficult to maintain and
could bolster censorship, critics say.
"We want to make sure (the rewritten ITU treaty) stays
focused squarely on the telecom sector," said U.S. Ambassador
Terry Kramer. "We thought we should deal with that up-front."
Kramer had been hoping that a committee comprising
representatives from six regional bodies would give quick
approval to the American request on Tuesday. But that failed to
happen.
An ITU spokesman said late on Tuesday that the talks were
continuing and that the issue would only return to the main
policy-making body on Friday.
About 150 nations are gathered in Dubai to renegotiate the
ITU rules, which were last updated in 1988, before the Internet
and mobile phones transformed communications.
The 12-day ITU conference, which began on Monday, largely
pits revenue-seeking developing countries and authoritarian
regimes that want more control over Internet content against
U.S. policymakers and private Net companies that prefer the
status quo.
The Internet has no central regulatory body, but various
groups provide some oversight, such as ICANN, a U.S.-based
nonprofit organization that coordinates domain names and numeric
Internet protocol addresses.
U.S. companies have led innovation on the Internet, and this
stateside dominance is a worry for countries unaligned with the
world's most powerful country.
The United States has also led in the development and use of
destructive software in military operations that take advantage
of anonymous Internet routing and security flaws.
Some of the proposals now being contested by the American
and Canadian delegations are aimed at increasing security and
reducing the effectiveness of such attacks, though the West and
several rights groups argue that is a pretext for greater
repression.
ITU Secretary-General Hamadoun Touré told Reuters last week
that any major changes to the 1988 treaty would be adopted only
with "consensus" approaching unanimity, but leaked documents
show that managers at the 147-year-old body view a bad split as
a strong possibility.
If that happens, debates over ratification could erupt in
the United States, Europe and elsewhere.