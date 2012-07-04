* U.N. agency transferred IT equipment to Iran
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, July 4 The United States said on
Wednesday it was reviewing a U.N. agency's dealings with
sanctioned countries such as Iran after documents showed the
World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) had supplied IT
equipment to the Islamic Republic.
The Geneva-based WIPO, a 185-member body that includes Iran,
sent IT equipment to Iranian authorities, according to
correspondence between WIPO and the Iranian agency dealing with
intellectual property, dated August 2010 and provided to Reuters
by a source close to WIPO.
U.N. sanctions passed in 2008 to curb the development of
Iran's disputed nuclear programme prohibit the supply, sale or
transfer of a range of materials and technology. Iran is also
under much tougher U.S. and European Union trade embargoes.
"We have made several inquiries to the WIPO Secretariat and
requested any related documentation. We have received several
project documents and are in the process of reviewing them,"
said David Kennedy, spokesman for the U.S. Mission in Geneva.
"We are also working with like-minded countries to urge
(WIPO) Director General (Francis) Gurry to conduct an
independent, external investigation into past WIPO projects in
countries under U.N. Security Council sanctions," he added.
WIPO's staff association has also complained internally that
the organisation's assistance to North Korea may be violating
two U.N. Security Council resolutions.
In a letter to the head of WIPO's inspection unit, the staff
association said WIPO's help with a "controlled intranet system"
for North Korea raised ethical concerns, since it would not be
necessary if North Korea allowed its citizens to access the
Internet.
"BRAVE" BEHAVIOUR
Gurry, an Australian who has headed the agency since 2008,
said WIPO had sent some equipment to sanctioned countries like
North Korea, but denied that the transfers represented a breach
of U.N. sanctions.
"We have a programme for improving office efficiency in the
procurement of patents and trademarks and other intellectual
property ... which we are doing in over 80 countries around the
world. Part of that programme involves assistance with software
and very limited assistance with hardware," Gurry told Reuters.
"It is our very strong belief that these are not in
violation of any U.N. sanctions," he added.
Another internal WIPO document showed that the hardware
transfer to Iran was valued at around 50,000 Swiss francs
($52,500). Gurry confirmed that some IT equipment had been
transferred to North Korea, adding that it amounted to "less
than 50,000 francs".
Gurry said WIPO would in future seek prior authorisation
from the U.N. Security Council's sanctions committees before
working with countries under sanctions.
Matthew Parish, partner in the Geneva office of law firm
Holman Fenwick Willan, said the transfers to Iran might violate
both U.N. and European Union sanctions.
"If it (the equipment) could have a military use, then it
may fall foul of international prohibitions on dual-use
technologies, as well as the absolute U.S. economic embargo,"
Parish told Reuters.
"At the very least it is acutely politically embarrassing.
Private corporations are avoiding exposure to Iran because of
the bad publicity and for WIPO to try to rely on its legal
immunities to escape political scrutiny seems brave," he added.
($1 = 0.9602 Swiss francs)
