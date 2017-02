SANTIAGO Oct 2 The economy of Latin America and the Caribbean will likely expand by 3.2 percent this year and pick up the pace to grow 4.0 percent in 2013, the United Nations economic body for Latin America said on Tuesday.

ECLAC's previous official estimate in June showed the region growing 3.7 percent this year, although the UN body's head Alicia Barcena told Reuters in August that Latin American and Caribbean economies would likely grow between 3.2 percent and 3.3 percent.