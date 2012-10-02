* UN body revises 2012 view down from 3.7 pct
* Region affected by problems in Europe, US, China
* Brazil growth seen rebounding in 2013
* Mexican expansion seen holding steady at 4.0 pct
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, Oct 2 The economy of Latin America and
the Caribbean will likely expand by 3.2 percent this year and
pick up the pace to grow 4.0 percent in 2013, the United Nations
economic body for Latin America said on Tuesday.
The Economic Commission for Latin America and the
Caribbean's (ECLAC) previous official estimate in June showed
the region growing 3.7 percent this year, although the UN body's
head Alicia Barcena told Reuters in August that Latin American
and Caribbean economies would likely grow between 3.2 percent
and 3.3 percent.
"Weakness in the global economy, caused mainly by
difficulties in Europe, the United States and China, has
affected growth in Latin America and the Caribbean," ECLAC said
in a statement.
Latin America is experiencing a commodities-led boom, but
its largely export-dependent countries are seen vulnerable to a
slowdown in global demand, especially from key trade partner
China.
"The deceleration of Chinese demand has a bigger impact on
exporters of natural resources, mainly in South America, but it
is these countries that have the most fiscal space to respond,"
Barcena said at a press conference on Tuesday. "They also have
macroprudential tools at their disposal that allow them to
protect their currencies from appreciating."
Higher growth in giants Brazil and Argentina will boost
regional growth next year, the ECLAC said.
The organization forecasts Brazil's economic expansion at a
sluggish 1.6 percent this year, but speeding up to 4.0 percent
in 2013 on a rebound in local consumption.
"The recovery we see in 2013 is linked to the domestic
markets in Latin America, especially in the larger countries,
and what might happen in the Asia Pacific region," Barcena said.
Brazil's central bank slashed its economic growth forecast
for 2012 last week, but signaled that it is unlikely to keep
cutting interest rates to boost output because inflation is
picking up again.
In contrast, Mexican growth is seen remaining stable at 4.0
percent both this year and next.
Latin America's No. 3 economy Argentina, is expected to grow
just 2.0 percent this year - below the rate that would trigger a
roughly $4 billion payment to creditors holding the country's
growth-linked GDP warrants.
Argentina's economy is seen picking up speed next year, to
3.5 percent growth, boosted by neighboring Brazil's expected
economic rebound, a recovery in the agricultural sector, in
particular the production of soy, and easing restrictions on
imports, Barcena said.
Argentina, the world's top exporter of soymeal - used as
animal feed, and soyoil, used for cooking and biodiesel
production - saw production of the crop fall due to drought.
Colombia is seen growing 4.5 percent both this year and
next.
Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, is forecast to
expand 5 percent this year but slow to grow 4.8 percent next
year - identical to the forecasts the government also unveiled
on Tuesday.
Peru is seen growing at the quickest pace among major Latin
American economies with a 5.9 percent expansion this year and
5.5 percent in 2013.