NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
will make clear on Tuesday that he wants to pursue a diplomatic
path to resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear program in a
U.N. General Assembly speech that will also cover events in
Syria and the Middle East.
In a speech scheduled for 10:10 a.m. EDT (1410), a White
House official said Obama will lay out U.S. views in three
areas: efforts to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon,
the international effort to gain control of Syria's chemical
weapons and the search for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
It remained unclear whether Obama would have a direct
encounter with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani while both are
in New York on Tuesday. White House officials say Obama is open
to such an encounter under the right conditions.
The United States and its allies have for years applied
pressure on Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions. Tehran denies
trying to build a weapon and insists its nuclear program is for
civilian purposes only.
But a U.S.-Russian agreement this month aimed at getting
control of Syrian chemical weapons after an Aug. 21 poison gas
attack in Syria has added momentum to efforts to engage Iran.
Obama and Rouhani exchanged letters recently in which each
expressed a willingness to find a diplomatic outcome.
The White House official said Obama's speech will also focus
on ongoing efforts to achieve a political resolution to the
civil war in Syria.
In addition, he will discuss the resurgence in diplomatic
activity aimed at bringing Israelis and Palestinians together as
the two parties take part in direct negotiations.