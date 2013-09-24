By Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday the United States was ready to engage
diplomatically with Iran in what could be a historic opening
between the long-time foes but put the onus on the new Iranian
president to prove he is serious about pursuing a nuclear deal.
Addressing an annual summit of world leaders at the United
Nations, Obama said he wanted to put President Hassan Rouhani's
overtures to the test and challenged him to take concrete steps
toward resolving Iran's long-running nuclear dispute with the
West.
"Conciliatory words will have to be matched by actions that
are transparent and verifiable," Obama told the United Nations
General Assembly.
Rouhani's recent overtures, including agreement to hold new
talks on its nuclear program, have raised international hopes
for a thaw in relations between Washington and Tehran after more
than three decades of estrangement.
The White House has left open the possibility that Obama and
Rouhani could meet - at least for a handshake on the U.N.
sidelines - later on Tuesday. Even a fleeting encounter would be
symbolically important given that it would be the first
face-to-face contact between U.S. and Iranian heads of
government since before the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted
the U.S.-backed Shah.
But differences over Iran's nuclear program and skepticism
about Rouhani's intentions, especially from U.S. lawmakers and
close U.S. ally Israel, have cast doubt on the prospect for any
immediate breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.
Seeking to keep expectations under control, Obama said
suspicions between the two countries were too great to believe
their troubled history can be overcome overnight.
"The roadblocks may prove to be too great but I firmly
believe the diplomatic path must be tested," Obama said.
Obama added that in Rouhani's recent statements there should
be the basis for an elusive deal to curb Iran's nuclear
ambitions, but he reaffirmed his position that Tehran cannot be
allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.
Obama cited resolving the Iranian nuclear standoff and
reaching an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal as his two main
policy priorities in the Middle East, efforts that he said he
believes can help bring stability to the volatile region.
He also urged the U.N. Security Council to approve a strong
resolution aimed at ensuring Syria keeps its commitments to give
up its chemical weapons, and said the United States will provide
an additional $340 million in humanitarian aid.
Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a
U.S. foe whose country has been torn by civil war since 2011.
Rouhani, a moderate cleric elected in June by Iranian voters
desperate for relief from economically crushing international
sanctions, will have a chance to respond when he makes his U.N.
debut later on Tuesday. He and Obama recently exchanged
courteous letters.
Rouhani is expected to keep up his charm offensive in front
of the world body, further distancing himself from his hard-line
predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was widely vilified in the
West for doubting the Holocaust and questioning Israel's right
to exist. But it was unclear whether Rouhani would offer
anything specific.
The crux of Iran's long-running dispute with the West is its
nuclear drive. The United States and its allies suspect that
Iran seeks to develop nuclear weapons, but Tehran insists its
nuclear program is for peaceful civilian energy purposes only.
Iran on Monday agreed to new talks on its nuclear program
with top diplomats from six world powers, including U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry.
Israel voiced concern on Tuesday over the potential meeting
of the U.S. and Iranian presidents, saying Tehran's conciliatory
overtures to world powers masked an acceleration of its nuclear
program.
Asked if there would be an Obama-Rouhani handshake, Yuval
Steinitz, the cabinet minister now representing Israel at the
U.N. forum in New York, said: "I hope not. I don't know."