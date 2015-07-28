By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, July 28 The United Nations needs rapid
response forces, equipment and training to bolster peacekeeping,
the United States' top general said on Tuesday ahead of
President Barack Obama's planned summit of world leaders in
September to win new commitments.
Army General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power
met with dozens U.N. ambassadors and military advisors in New
York at the 69th Regiment Armory.
"The U.N. requires commitments from member nations to
provide rapid response forces for emerging crises," he said.
"The rapid deployment of units within 30, 60, or 90 days - for a
finite period - can help resolve developing crises, prevent
expanded conflict, and in the process save more innocent lives."
Dempsey said more highly skilled police and military were
needed, and more equipment. U.N. officials have said they need
equipment ranging from intelligence and communications to
armored vehicles, attack helicopters and transport aircraft.
Obama is due to convene a summit of world leaders on the
sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in September to secure
new commitments to peacekeeping. In March, Power urged European
countries to contribute more troops.
"The complex array of threats and, let's call it
geopolitical jockeying, requires all of us to contend with an
unpredictable landscape," Dempsey said, "and our support to
peacekeeping operations must keep pace with that
unpredictability."
He said troop and police contributing countries benefit from
deployments to U.N. peacekeeping missions which "help to
reinforce readiness, test battlefield mettle, hone skills, and
gain operational and, especially, leadership experience."
There are currently 16 U.N. peacekeeping operations, more
than half in Africa, made up of more than 105,000 people.
The United States pays for more than 28 percent of the more
than $7 billion U.N. peacekeeping budget. According to the U.N.
website, the United States provides 80 troops, police and
advisers to peacekeeping missions.
Dempsey, who is due to step down from his role later this
year, said that with 60 million people displaced from their
homes globally in the past year due to violence, he worried that
the world was close to becoming immune to the problem.
"It will be a shame if we don't realize that we may be at
that point, and shake ourselves back into the reality that we
can do something about it," he said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)