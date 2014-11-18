LONDON, Nov 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The record
number of young people in the world today could unlock fast
economic growth in many developing countries unless lack of
access to health care and education hinder progress, the United
Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said on Tuesday.
A window of economic and social growth occurs when the
working age population becomes larger than people of non-working
age and, as a result, the state faces fewer costs associated
with children and the elderly.
This is caused by a shift from high to low fertility rates
and from high to low mortality rates and is occurring or could
occur soon in many countries, UNFPA said in its annual State of
the World Population report.
"We have an unprecedented 1.8 billion young people, the
largest the world has ever known and the largest the world will
ever know," UNFPA Executive Director Babatunde Osotimehin told
Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview.
"We have an opportunity, particularly the developing world,
to take advantage of their energy, their creativity and
innovation - to develop their economies andsocieties."
However, in many poor countries, this "youth bulge" is
outpacing the growth of the economy and outstripping the
capacities of institutions charged with providing basic services
such as education and access to the job market, the UNFPA report
said.
Eighty-nine percent of the world's youth live in less
developed countries. There aren't just more young people, their
share of the population is also growing, said the report.
In Afghanistan, East Timor and fifteen countries in
sub-Saharan Africa, half the population is under 18 years of
age, the report said. In Chad, Niger and Uganda, half is under
sixteen.
Youth in many of these countries face major challenges.
For example, lack of progress in health care means that more
than 2 million youths aged 10 to 19 are living with HIV and an
estimated 1.3 million adolescents died from preventable or
treatable diseases in 2012, according to the World Health
Organization.
Another big challenge is education. Many children of school
age are still not in school and those who are ready to enter the
job market in less developed countries suffer from high
unemployment rates, under employment or vulnerable employment.
Over 73 million young people aged 15 to 24 were unemployed in
2013, making up 36 percent of global unemployment, according to
the International Labour Organization (ILO).
GENDER IMBALANCE
Young women are facing serious problems as they are more likely
to be victims of violence and sexual exploitation than their
male counterparts.
Poor or non-existent reproductive health care and harmful
practices such as child marriage prevent millions of girls from
getting a proper education and joining the workforce.
"They should get comprehensive sexual education...so that
they know who they are, they know their bodies and
vulnerabilities and they know what choices to make about
themselves," Osotimehin said, adding that sex education is
controversial in some places.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Lisa Anderson)