TORONTO, Nov 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
International Labour Organization will send a delegation to
investigate working conditions in Qatar following complaints
that the wealthy nation is engaged in systematic rights abuses
and human trafficking, a trade union leader said on Thursday.
Representatives of the International Labour Organization
(ILO) are expected to visit the Gulf state early in 2016 to
produce a report ahead of a meeting of the ILO's governing body
in March, said Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of the
International Trade Union Confederation.
ILO and Qatari officials are negotiating to coordinate the
high-level visit involving international representatives of
workers, employers and governments, Burrow told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Depending on its findings, the ILO could move to impose
sanctions on Qatar regarding its treatment of 1.7 million
migrant workers, Burrow said.
The oil-rich nation has plans to spend $200 billion on
infrastructure related to its hosting of the 2022 World Cup and
has imported hundreds of thousands of construction workers for
ambitious building projects.
It is unclear whether member states of the United Nations
would back a move toward sanctions by the ILO, the U.N.'s agency
that deals with labour issues.
The ILO voted to launch its investigation earlier this week.
"Despite attempts by Qatari authorities to bully governments
and employees to oppose this (investigation), they failed,"
Burrow said.
Qatar announced long-awaited but modest labour reforms last
month following international criticism of its record on
workers' rights by such groups as Amnesty International, Human
Rights Watch and the Walk Free Foundation.
Foreign workers employed in Qatar, making up nearly 90
percent of the population, need permission from their employer
or the state to leave the country.
The reforms give them the ability to appeal to a government
committee if their employer will not sanction their exit.
Foreign workers are prohibited from forming unions in Qatar.
Qatar's embassy in the United States and its Council of
Ministers, a government body, did not responded to requests for
comment.
"The government of Qatar is working hard with employers and
workers to... provide the best to the guest workers who
contribute to the construction of the State of Qatar," Abdullah
bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, the country's labour and social affairs
minister, said earlier this week in comments carried by state
media.
Qatar has hired additional labour inspectors to make sure
companies are protecting the rights of workers, Al Khulaifi
said.
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault. Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.
