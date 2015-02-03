MONTREAL Feb 3 Russia said on Tuesday it wants a United Nations aviation agency plan on sharing information about conflict zone risks put to a wider International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly vote in 2016, citing legal risks related to the proposal.

The ICAO has proposed testing a central website where states and agencies could publish public warnings about conflict zones. It comes after the downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine last year.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alden Bentley)