* Pakistan doesn't block blacklisting of Haqqani network
* Washington names Zakir "specially designated terrorist"
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 5 The U.N. Security
Council's Taliban sanctions committee on Monday added the
Pakistan-based Haqqani network, accused of high-profile attacks
in Afghanistan, to a U.N. blacklist, the United States said.
The Security Council committee's move also singled out Qari
Zakir, an operational commander involved in many of the
network's highest-profile suicide attacks, U.S. Ambassador to
the United Nations Susan Rice said in a statement.
"These sanctions oblige all U.N. member states to implement
an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo against Zakir and
the Haqqani Network," Rice said.
New additions to the Taliban sanctions list are relatively
rare, since such moves are usually agreed upon unanimously.
Council diplomats said it was especially significant that
Pakistan, a member of the 15-nation council until the end of
2013, did not stand in the way of the moved.
The U.N. blacklist now contains 131 individuals, including
Zakir, and three entities, one of which is the Haqqani network.
The United States designated the Haqqani network as a
terrorist organization in September, a move the group's
commanders said proved Washington was not sincere about peace
efforts in Afghanistan.
U.S. officials have long accused Pakistan of supporting the
network, an allegation Islamabad denies.
The Haqqanis, who are allied with the Afghan Taliban, are
some of the most experienced fighters in Afghanistan and have
carried out several high-profile attacks on Western targets.
"Today's action by the Security Council expands upon these
(U.N.) sanctions and confirms the international community's
resolve to end the Haqqani Network's ability to execute violent
attacks in Afghanistan," Rice said.
"It also reflects the Security Council's commitment to use
and enforce sanctions against those who threaten peace in
Afghanistan, in conjunction with a strong commitment to support
Afghan-led peace and reconciliation," her statement added.
Rice said that as well as organizing suicide attacks, Zakir
had trained militants to use small and heavy weapons and
improvised explosive devices.
The U.S. State Department said separately on Monday that it
added Zakir to the U.S. list of specially designated terrorists,
a move aimed at freezing any property he might have under U.S.
jurisdiction and prohibiting any U.S. transactions with him.
"He has been involved in many of the Haqqani Network's
high-profile suicide attacks and is partially responsible for
making some of the final determinations on whether or not to
proceed with large-scale attacks planned by local district-level
commanders," the State Department said in a statement.
It said attacks using personnel selected and trained by
Zakir included the 2010 attacks on coalition force bases in
Afghanistan, the June 2011 attack on the Intercontinental Hotel,
and the September 2011 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Kabul,
which killed 16 Afghans, including at least six children.