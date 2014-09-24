* Figure is twice the amount of annual development spending
* Study urges fewer U.N. development targets than draft 169
* World Bank official says study over-estimates costs
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 24 The world risks having to spend
about $250 billion just to monitor U.N. development targets for
2030, diverting cash from goals such as ending poverty or
protecting the environment, according to a study published on
Wednesday.
The report said governments should sharply cut a current
draft list of targets for 2030 from a current 169 to avoid
over-spending on compiling statistics. A World Bank official
contested the study, calling the cost estimates too high.
World leaders are due to set new sustainable development
objectives, such as improving health and ensuring access to
energy, when current U.N. Millennium goals for reducing hunger
and poverty expire in 2015.
The report by Morten Jerven, a development expert at Simon
Fraser University in Canada, estimated that each new target
would cost $1.5 billion if it were tracked via censuses and
surveys of households, living standards and health.
That would mean a total $254 billion for all 169, or about
twice the amount of annual aid donations by developed nations
worldwide, he wrote. Many developing nations, especially in
sub-Saharan Africa, need aid to help improve data collection.
"If you are serious about monitoring development ... you
need to narrow the list" of targets, Jerven told Reuters of his
study for the Copenhagen Consensus Center, which seeks to put a
price on challenges from fighting malaria to climate change.
The study said that data collection costs are high, even
with the help of the Internet and modern technology. The United
States spent $13 billion on its latest census in 2010, according
to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
NIGERIAN BOOM
Reliable data is vital to gauge development needs, he said.
In April, for instance, Nigeria abruptly overtook South Africa
as Africa's largest economy after a revision of statistics
almost doubled its gross domestic product.
Gabriel Demombynes, a senior World Bank official, said
Jerven's estimate of $1.5 billion per target over-estimated
future needs, noting that the United Nations in 2013 urged a
"data revolution" to harness new technologies.
And he said national statistics agencies of many middle
income nations were more advanced than Jerven estimated.
"The cost to international aid donors of filling remaining
survey gaps is manageable - on the order of $300 million per
year," he and a colleague wrote in a commentary for the
Copenhagen Consensus Center.
Suggested U.N. goals for 2030 include eradicating poverty,
with targets to end the worst poverty of below $1.25 a day, and
to reduce by at least half the proportion of people living in
any form of poverty.
Bjorn Lomborg, director of the Copenhagen Consensus Center,
said the United Nations should limit targets or risk diverting
money from spending on health or fresh water supplies.
"This is a wake-up call to avoid costly demands on the
global system," he told Reuters of Jerven's estimates.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)