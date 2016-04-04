MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN, April 4 The head of Italy's Eni said on Monday the oil major had no ties with Unaoil, the Monaco-based energy services company caught up in an investigation into alleged corruption.
"There are no contacts with the company (Unaoil)," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said on the sidelines of a business plan presentation.
Authorities in Monaco recently raided the offices of Unaoil and the homes of its directors after Britain sought help investigating alleged corruption in the oil industry.
Joint reports by Australia's Fairfax Media and the Huffington Post said the U.S. Department of Justice and anti-corruption police in Britain and Australia had launched a joint investigation into the activities of Unaoil.
Eni, one of the companies mentioned in the reports, said last week that it would be holding an internal inquiry into the allegations.
"The two disputed managers are not with us anymore," Descalzi said, adding, as far as he was aware, there were no investigations under way against Eni.
A spokesman for Unaoil said on Monday allegations were being treated as if they were true, adding speculation was rife.
"We are engaging with authorities and are considering what actions we will take," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.