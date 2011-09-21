BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to acquire Tower Ltd
* Deal for all cash offer of $1.17 per tower share, for an aggregate acquisition cost of $197 million
DUBAI, Sept 21 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank will meet bond investors in the United Arab Emirates on Sept. 25 as it launches roadshows for a potential bond issue. The UAE roadshow will be followed by investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong, two sources said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Shaheen Pasha)
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 President Donald Trump is planning to issue a directive targeting a controversial Dodd-Frank rule that requires companies to disclose whether their products contain "conflict minerals" from a war-torn part of Africa, sources familiar with the administration's thinking.