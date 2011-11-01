* Guidance at 287.5 bps over midswaps area - lead

DUBAI, Nov 1 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank has released price guidance for its five-year benchmark dollar bond, due to price later on Tuesday, or Wednesday, a source at an arranging bank said.

The bond issue would be the second from an Abu Dhabi entity in a week, after state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co priced a bumper $3.75 billion three-tranche deal at the end of last week.

Price guidance for UNB's bond was set in the area of 287.5 basis points over midswaps.

Citigroup , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are lead arrangers for the bond.

Benchmark-sized is normally understood to be at least $500 million.

UNB held a series of investor meetings at the end of September but volatile market conditions meant the roadshows were completed without a deal.

The bond will be issued from UNB's $3 billion medium term notes programme, and could be used to help repay a $1 billion loan which is due to mature in December.

UNB posted a 7.3 percent increase in third-quarter profit last week, helped by a surge in net interest income.

UNB shares ended 2 percent lower on Tuesday, at 2.92 dirhams ($0.795). Shares are up 5.1 percent so far this year. ($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)