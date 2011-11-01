MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
* Guidance at 287.5 bps over midswaps area - lead
* Bond to price Tuesday or Wednesday
* IPIC bond last week seen reopening mkts for Gulf issuers (Adds background, share price)
DUBAI, Nov 1 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank has released price guidance for its five-year benchmark dollar bond, due to price later on Tuesday, or Wednesday, a source at an arranging bank said.
The bond issue would be the second from an Abu Dhabi entity in a week, after state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co priced a bumper $3.75 billion three-tranche deal at the end of last week.
Price guidance for UNB's bond was set in the area of 287.5 basis points over midswaps.
Citigroup , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are lead arrangers for the bond.
Benchmark-sized is normally understood to be at least $500 million.
UNB held a series of investor meetings at the end of September but volatile market conditions meant the roadshows were completed without a deal.
The bond will be issued from UNB's $3 billion medium term notes programme, and could be used to help repay a $1 billion loan which is due to mature in December.
UNB posted a 7.3 percent increase in third-quarter profit last week, helped by a surge in net interest income.
UNB shares ended 2 percent lower on Tuesday, at 2.92 dirhams ($0.795). Shares are up 5.1 percent so far this year. ($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.