(Fixes transposed numbers in second paragraph)
DUBAI Nov 2 Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank
has launched a $400 million five-year bond, with
pricing due on Wednesday, a lead manager confirmed.
The bond is set to price at 287.5 basis points over
midswaps, in line with yesterday's price talk.
Leads indicated on Tuesday that the issue would be benchmark
in size -- typically $500 million or above -- which means the
deal has been downsized in target value.
Citigroup , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), HSBC ,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered
are lead arrangers for the bond.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)